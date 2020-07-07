QuestSoft and Vendorly Announce Strategic Relationship to Simplify and Streamline Due Diligence Process

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuestSoft Corporation and Vendorly® have entered into an agreement to improve and streamline the often-stringent due diligence process.

QuestSoft's due diligence information is uploaded one time into the Vendorly platform and then becomes instantly available to all lenders who use QuestSoft products and the Vendorly platform.

“This provides substantial efficiency for both mortgage lenders and QuestSoft,” said Leonard Ryan, president of QuestSoft. “It saves our company time processing individual requests and reduces the need for lenders to contact QuestSoft separately. We are expecting over 90% savings of time by ensuring customers have their due diligence completed in minutes and not days or weeks.”

The system makes the process as simple as possible. Once a lender visits the Vendorly platform and indicates they are a QuestSoft customer, the QuestSoft Vendor Management department will verify that information and unlock access to the due diligence documents. Under the arrangement, Vendorly is waiving any due diligence fees for QuestSoft customers that would be normally assessed to add and maintain the vendor relationship.

“Companies need to have a robust third-party risk due diligence process, both to protect themselves and also to help ensure compliance with regulatory requirements,” said Steve Greenfield, CMB, Vendorly’s Director of Operations. “QuestSoft's partnership with Vendorly shows their commitment to the mortgage industry's vendor management requirements and procedures, which helps protect all parties while removing unnecessary delays.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recommends financial institutions take steps to ensure that business arrangements with service providers do not present unwarranted risks to the consumer, which includes conducting thorough due diligence. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) states that an effective risk management process includes proper due diligence in selecting a third party.

About QuestSoft®

QuestSoft Corporation is the leading provider of comprehensive compliance software and services for the mortgage, bank and credit union industries. QuestSoft offers HMDA processing and reporting, CRA and fair lending compliance analytics, data management and software design expertise, enabling more than 2,500 customers to simplify and speed the collection, analysis and reporting of key lending data. For more information, call 800-575-4632, ext. 1, or visit www.questsoft.com.

About Vendorly®

Vendorly is an innovative vendor oversight platform designed to help financial institutions manage their vendors and meet their evolving vendor oversight obligations. The Vendorly platform can help streamline vendor due diligence, document maintenance, monitoring and audits. Vendorly is part of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) family of businesses. To learn more, go to vendorly.com.