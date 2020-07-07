AMK partners with EMQ to bolster cross-border money transfers across Asia

HONG KONG & PHNOM PENH, Cambodia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMK, the provider of microfinance services in Cambodia, and EMQ, a global financial settlement network, have teamed up to facilitate cross-border money transfer across Southeast Asia. This partnership enables AMK to integrate with EMQ’s extensive global network for secure, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border solutions, making financial services more accessible and inclusive for their customers and families across the region.

“Remittances provide a lifeline for millions of households in developing countries especially in Southeast Asia, where EMQ has a long standing commitment in providing affordable, secure and reliable cross-border money transfers to the communities in the region,” said Max Liu, co-founder and CEO of EMQ. “By connecting AMK directly to our global network, we are offering our customers the best possible choices and flexibility to send money home effortlessly within minutes. We are excited to partner with AMK to make a positive impact in Cambodia and beyond.”

Powered by EMQ’s global financial settlement network and AMK’s capabilities, customers in Cambodia can seamlessly transfer money, in real-time and enjoy a full range of payout options including instant cash pickup, bank deposits to the partnered banks, deposit into a mobile wallet, or home delivery of cash to support their families back home across Southeast Asia. This will create a more inclusive economy for a region, where only 27% of the population have access to financial services.

“At AMK, we are committed to provide every customer with secure, fast and convenient access to financial services across Asia, where EMQ has a strong footprint with the widest payout options,” said Kea Borann, CEO of AMK. “Our partnership with EMQ marks an important milestone in our next phase of growth as we continue to expand our presence across the world’s top recipient-receiving countries to best serve our customers’ needs.”

With a proven track record of operational excellence and global reach that touches the lives of billions all over the world, EMQ recently ramped up its network expansion across Asia Pacific, Africa and North America, with access to over 80 key global markets. The company is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada. EMQ was also accepted into Taiwan’s Regulatory Sandbox by the Financial Supervisory Commission in Taiwan.

About AMK

AMK MFI Plc is one of the leading microfinance in terms of outreach and customer we served. As of December 31, 2019, AMK operates in 90% of total villages with 149 offices, over 3,000 experienced staff, 56 ATM/CDM, and over 5,500 Agents running in 25 provinces and cities across Cambodia. AMK served nearly 900,000 customers, with a loan portfolio of over USD 315 million, and a deposit with over USD 180 million. AMK also offered micro-insurance on health and accident to over 325,000 of its loan clients nationwide to cover them from undue financial stress.

AMK provides a variety of adequate financial services, including loans, deposit, leasing, local and international money transfers, micro-insurance, Bill Payment, Payroll Service, Agent Banking, Mobile Banking, ATM/DCM, and other affordable financial services. https://amkcambodia.com.

About EMQ

EMQ operates a global financial settlement network that provides a faster, more affordable and transparent cross-border settlement solution for businesses around the world, while adhering to complex regulations and compliance standards in different markets. The company’s flexible network infrastructure has been built to effectively settle any cross-border movement of capital and can be deployed across multiple vertical industries for a broad range of services, including e-commerce, merchant settlement, procurement, remittance, payroll, etc. www.emq.com.