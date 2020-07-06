Julius Group and Noble Biomaterials Announce New Strategic Partnership to Launch High-Quality Antiviral PPE for Consumers

HONG KONG & SCRANTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Julius Group, a leading innovative manufacturer that combines the latest technologies with heritage craftsmanship to produce gloves and fashion accessories, and Noble Biomaterials, the global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership to produce reusable antiviral/antibacterial gloves and masks for consumer use. Amid the global pandemic, the companies are partnering to allow Julius Group to manufacture PPE using Noble Biomaterials’ powerful Ionic+™ antimicrobial technology.

The reusable antimicrobial gloves and masks will be made with fabric that incorporates 99.9% pure silver, which provides a dramatic reduction in virus infectivity on soft surfaces. These consumer products will be released through InnoTier, a company recently launched by Julius Group. InnoTier is an innovation-driven company with a mission to develop products that help people live a more sustainable life.

“We believe that a truly innovative approach to technology can have a big impact on the world,” said Juliana Lam, Chairman of Julius Group and Founder and President of InnoTier. “It can impact people and the planet and ensure a sustainable future for all. We also believe that we can only do this with a truly global mindset.”

Noble Biomaterials’ infection-prevention textile technology has been used globally for decades in healthcare environments to reduce the growth of microbes and protect soft surfaces such as privacy curtains, bedding, scrubs and lab coats.

“This collaboration allows our companies to pool our expertise in order to develop products that drive transformation,” said Jeff Keane, CEO of Noble Biomaterials. “We are proud to be able to supply technology that will make consumers’ lives safer and more sustainable – especially at a time when safety is more important than ever. We will harness this partnership opportunity to propel innovation and get these advanced products to the masses.”

Noble Biomaterials is a registered FDA medical device facility, an essential sole-source technology supplier of medical components to the US military and a US EPA–registered antimicrobial manufacturer. Leading companies such as 3M, Systagenix and KCI rely on the products manufactured by Noble Biomaterials for the medical market.

About Julius Group

Julius Group is a leading innovative manufacturer that combines the latest technologies with heritage craftsmanship for gloves and fashion accessories production. The company is a one-stop shop of design, manufacturing and supply chain management that commits to international standards with the implementation of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) policies in its transparent and efficient operation. InnoTier, solely owned by Julius Group, launched its sustainable consumer brand on July 7, 2020.

About Noble Biomaterials, Inc.

Noble Biomaterials, Inc. is a global leader in antimicrobial and conductivity solutions for soft-surface applications. The company produces advanced material technologies designed for mission-critical applications in the performance apparel, healthcare, industrial and emerging wearable technology markets. Its flagship brands, X-STATIC®, Ionic+™ and CIRCUITEX®, are used by hundreds of world-class licensees to provide odor elimination, infection prevention/management, biometric monitoring and conductive protection benefits. Its headquarters and manufacturing facilities are located in Scranton, PA, and the company has offices in Europe, Asia and South America. www.noblebiomaterials.com