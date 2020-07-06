KBRA Europe Releases Research: Taurus 2019-3 UK DAC: Class X Interest Diversion Trigger Event

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) publishes research regarding Taurus 2019-3 UK DAC, a CMBS single-borrower transaction secured by 21 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) assets in the UK. The loan failed to meet the debt yield hurdle of 8% for the current 2019/2020 academic year, as of the June 2020 Note Payment Date. This failure triggered a cash trap event and a Class X Interest Diversion Trigger Event.

KBRA maintains its KPO of Underperform for the related loan, which was assigned on 26 March 2020.

