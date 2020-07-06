Tozour Energy Systems and Philadelphia Union Announce Partnership Agreement

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tozour Energy Systems announced today a partnership with the Philadelphia Union. Tozour Energy Systems is a veteran and family-owned HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. As the leading commercial HVAC and building automation provider in Philadelphia and South Jersey, Tozour offers a multitude of heating and cooling solutions for commercial buildings. Under the agreement, Tozour’s employees and clients will enjoy exclusive access at Philadelphia Union home matches. Additionally, Tozour Energy Systems will provide state-of-the-art HVAC services at Philadelphia Union facilities.

“We’re excited to bring Tozour Energy Systems into the Philadelphia Union family,” said Jean-Paul Dardenne, Philadelphia Union Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships. “Tozour is a veteran and family-owned business that’s served the Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey region for more than 35 years. Tozour’s longevity, top-notch customer service, and a community-first mindset are things we look for in a partner.”

“As a proud partner of the Philadelphia Union, we’re pleased to work with a team that holds the same values we have at Tozour,” said Kevin Duffy, Tozour Energy Systems President. “The Union’s corporate social responsibility and commitment to the community aligns with Tozour’s culture of giving back.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, both companies have made impacts in the Philadelphia-area community. Tozour is committed to the advocacy of corporate social responsibility, an initiative to assess and take responsibility for a company’s effects on environmental and social well-being. Through an employee fundraiser and company match, Tozour recently turned a $10,000 grant from the Satell Institute into a $72,000 donation to Philabundance.

The Philadelphia Union launched “Fight for Philly,” a campaign that provided more than 18,500 pieces of personal protective equipment to frontline workers in the area and 5,000 meals to those in need, while also injecting funds into local small businesses.

ABOUT TOZOUR ENERGY SYSTEMS

Tozour Energy Systems is a full-service HVAC and building automation provider based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and is a franchise of Trane, a business of Trane Technologies. The company provides customers with a diverse range of solutions, including building automation; HVAC mechanical services; energy conservation services; and parts, supplies and responsible technical support throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Named one of the “Best Places to Work” by the Philadelphia Business Journal, Tozour Energy Systems is a member of Green Building United. For more information, visit tozourenergy.com.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA UNION

The Philadelphia Union is an innovative, forward-thinking professional soccer club competing in Major League Soccer (MLS) and one of Philadelphia’s five major league sports teams. Driven by unprecedented fan support, MLS awarded the Philadelphia expansion franchise rights to Jay Sugarman in 2008 and the Union kicked off its inaugural season in 2010. The club reached the finals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and has appeared in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 3 of the past 4 years.

The Philadelphia Union is part of parent company Keystone Sports and Entertainment LLC, which also operates USL Championship side Philadelphia Union II, the Philadelphia Union Academy, Philadelphia Union Foundation and Philadelphia Union Youth Programs. With a commitment to developing talent from the Delaware Valley, the Union have signed nine local players from their academy to a first team contract.

The Union play at Subaru Park in Chester, PA on the banks of the Delaware River. The custom-built stadium is part of the Union’s unique waterfront campus, featuring an historic power plant rebuilt into a 400,000 sq. ft. creative office building, a state-of-the-art Training Complex, over 7 acres of professional grade practice pitches and multiple onsite parking fields. For more information about the Philadelphia Union, visit www.philadelphiaunion.com and follow @PhilaUnion on Twitter or Instagram.