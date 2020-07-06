AM Best to Host Webinar on the State of the Florida Market

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will host a complimentary webinar on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. (EDT). AM Best senior ratings and research staff will review results for Florida-domiciled personal property companies who have faced numerous challenges including hurricanes, social inflation, a significant spike in reinsurance pricing and a global pandemic. Register now: www.ambest.com/webinars/florida.

Panelists include:

David Blades, associate director, Research & Analytics;

Mariza Costa, associate director, Global Reinsurance; and

Christopher Draghi, senior financial analyst, Property/Casualty Ratings.

Attendees can submit questions during registration or by emailing webinars@ambest.com. The event will be streamed in video and audio formats, and playback will be available to registered viewers shortly after the event.

