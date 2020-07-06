Guotai Junan International Assists Financial Street Property to Enter Hong Kong Capital Market

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, “GTJAI”, the “Company” or “Group”, stock code: 1788.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company successfully assisted Financial Street Property Co., Limited (“Financial Street Property”, stock code: 1502.HK) in its listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited(“SEHK”). The initial public offering (IPO) has gained high recognition from investors, with more than 145 times oversubscription in the Hong Kong public offering and approximately 20 times oversubscription in the international offering. As the sole sponsor, sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager of the IPO, GTJAI team facilitated the issuer with dedication, high efficiency and professional attitude to actively assist in close communications between the issuer and domestic and overseas regulators, introduce several high quality institutional investors to the issuer and lock up cornerstone investors for the IPO, representing the business team’s excellent client coverage and execution capability.

Financial Street Property is a state-owned comprehensive property management company in China, focusing on providing property management and related services to commercial and business properties. The Company started from providing property management services to properties located at Beijing Financial Street Zone in 1994, one of core financial zones in China. As at the end of 2019, the Company provided property management services to 144 property projects in China with the total GFA under management of approximately 19.9 million sq.m., 41% of which are located in Beijing. In 2019, in terms of property type, over 50% of its revenue was generated from providing property management services to office buildings. In terms of geographic region, more than 20% of its revenue was derived from Beijing Financial Street Zone, which reflects that the Company mainly focuses on providing services to high-end and quality properties in the first-tier cities in China.

On 18 June, JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”, stock code: 9618.HK) was successfully listed on the Main Board of SEHK. Guotai Junan International participated in the project as joint bookrunner and joint lead manager. JD.com was the third Chinese internet giant stepping into Hong Kong capital market by secondary listing since the Listing Rules revised by SEHK in 2018. JD.com issued 133,000,000 shares at the price of HKD226.00 per share to raise a total of HKD30.058 billion (before over-allotment option excised), with the highest subscriber count, the largest amount of proceeds and capital freeze size in Hong Kong IPO market this year.

While capturing opportunities in investment banking business, the Company’s wealth management platform completed a series of strategic integrations and upgrades in June. Currently, the platform comprises core professional teams including market strategy, investment advisory, customer service, private client and financial products. In terms of asset class, other than regular investment portfolio such as equity and fixed income, the platform also offers warrants derivative products, customized financial products, financial insurance, foreign exchange, futures and private equity to fulfil investment demand of wealth management clients with different risk appetite. As the business expands, the wealth management team has over 175 employees (including self-employed).

The Group believes that compliance and risk management capability are fundamental to the comprehensive development of core business. The construction and upgrade of compliance and risk control in years has created a beneficial condition for the Group to capture market opportunities and upgrade. In recent years, the Group has conducted a series of reform to enable compliance, risk management and legal team to implement prospective cross-department supervision with more flexibility and initiative, according to which the Group has managed KYC (“Know Your Customer”), anti-money laundering, after-hour inspection and sales compliance in business lines with high standards and strict requirements and adopted industry leading monitoring systems. The Company hired independent professional consultants several times and increased investment and training in compliance construction continuously. After a series of improvement in 4 to 5 years, the Group has topped the industry in areas such as anti-money laundering, after-hour inspection and compliance supervision system, forging a solid foundation for further developments.

About Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited:

Guotai Junan International is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker to list on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The core services include: wealth management, investment banking, loans and financing, asset management and financial products.

The Company is one of the constituents of HSCI, Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, FTSE HK index and FTSE HK ex H share index. Guotai Junan International has been assigned “Baa2 / Prime-2” and “BBB+ / A-2” rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively.

The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. Backed by strong operational support, the Company will be able to further explore the HK and the Asia-Pacific market, aiming to become an important financial institution with market influence in the region.

