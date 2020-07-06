Constant Aviation Sets Sights on the Future at Orlando Sanford Airport Location

Constant Aviation, which specializes in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, is extending its leases at Orlando Sanford International Airport following a successful first three years at the location. (Photo: Business Wire)

Constant Aviation, which specializes in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, is extending its leases at Orlando Sanford International Airport following a successful first three years at the location. (Photo: Business Wire)

SANFORD, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In just three years since acquiring its Orlando Sanford International Airport facility, Constant Aviation has added nearly 35,000 square feet of hangar space and invested more than $2 million in physical improvements. Today, the company, which specializes in aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul, is ensuring its continued success at the site by extending its hangar leases for an additional eight years. These lease extensions will allow Constant Aviation to serve customers in Florida and along the East Coast uninterruptedly through the end of the decade.

“ We took over this facility in 2017, and it enabled our business to simultaneously add capacity and increase our capabilities,” said Constant Aviation Chief Operating Officer Kevin Dillon. “ Constant Aviation also operates aircraft maintenance facilities in Cleveland, Ohio, and a nationwide network of mobile technicians, and we have really benefitted from the traffic here at Orlando Sanford. At any given time, we have close to 20 in-work aircraft packed in our hangars and on the ramp. That’s because Florida is one of the busiest states for private travel for both business and pleasure, and our Orlando Sanford location is perfectly situated in the middle of it all.”

The improvements made since Constant Aviation leased the facility have been numerous. Most significantly, in 2018 the aircraft interior modification center was moved to its own dedicated space. It previously had been housed in a general maintenance hangar. This expansion and reorganization freed up existing hangar space for more maintenance work, and it also generated efficiencies throughout the facility.

Today, the entire property consists of five hangars encompassing nearly 110,000 square feet of enclosed hangar floor space. The paint facility is capable of accommodating aircraft as large as a Gulfstream V, Falcon 7X or Global. Technicians can match custom colors for touchups on existing paint, or completely strip and repaint using exclusive paint schemes created by in-house designers. At the interior center, cabinetmakers and upholsterers specialize in complete cabin reconfigurations and refurbishments. These modifications boost the comfort and usability of each aircraft for its operators. Other capabilities at Orlando Sanford include scheduled inspections, avionics upgrades and general maintenance on aircraft from a variety of manufacturers.

“ Originally, the Orlando Sanford location specialized in Bombardier, Falcon and Hawker/Beech product lines,” said Dillon. “ In addition to increasing our hangar space over the last three years, we’ve invested in the necessary training and tooling to expand our capabilities to include aircraft from Embraer, Gulfstream and Textron. The diversification of aircraft has opened up many opportunities for us in Florida and the Southeast, and it has introduced Constant Aviation to a broader group of owners and operators.”

In order to maintain this success, Constant Aviation has extended the leases at its paint and interior modification centers through 2028. The lease for its primary maintenance facility extends through 2030.

“ Our original strategy with the Orlando Sanford location has been successful,” said Dillon. “ First, we invested in the hangars and expanded the facilities to handle more aircraft. Second, we brought in the right technicians and leadership to increase our airframe capabilities. Now, we’re securing our future by putting down roots and extending the leases. This will ensure we’ll be able to continue to grow and meet our customers’ needs long into the future.”

To learn more about Constant Aviation and its presence at Orlando Sanford International Airport, contact info@constantaviation.com or call 216-261-7119.

About Constant Aviation

Constant Aviation specializes in airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interiors, and paint. In addition, it offers mobile response services through its AOG division, and accessory and composite services through its Nextant Aerospace division. With its expertise in a comprehensive spectrum of business jet airframes, Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations and has created a one-stop shop experience for customers’ business and private jet needs. For more information, please visit www.constantaviation.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.