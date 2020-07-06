Half-Year Report on the Transgene Liquidity Contract with Natixis Oddo

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, on June 30, 2020, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

- 218,361 Transgene Shares

- € 217,756.50

For information, on December 31, 20191, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

- 164,183 Transgene Shares

- € 246,158.00

1 In light of the transfer of management of the liquidity program to Natixis Oddo BHF SCA with effect as of January 2, 2020, market making activities were suspended on December 23, 2019.