ViaBTC Group and Bitmain Supercomputing Center Research Institute Form Global Partnership to Launch Professional Mining Resources Platform

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViaBTC Group, an innovative technology company specialized in blockchain and dedicated to providing users with comprehensive digital asset management services, today announced a new global partnership with Bitmain Supercomputing Center Research Institute (BSCI), the world’s leading one-stop supercomputing solution provider.

ViaBTC mining pool and BSCI will together launch a professional mining resources platform which gathers a wide variety of information of mining machine sales, maintenance and operation, firmware and mining tools, and other resources. It’s worth mentioning that there will be a section including evaluations of mining machines and mining farms, as well as global mining maps.

“It’s such a pleasure to be partnering with BSCI to launch this platform, which I believe will be a huge benefit to the industry,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC. “We promise thorough investigations into all resources shown on our platform, and you can find reliable parties for cooperation.”

At present, the mining industry has involved with more segments emerging served by different parties, and tighter cooperation is needed. However, as there are so many tricks in the industry, it always takes high prices for one to find trusted partners. This platform will reduce both time and money costs.

“Improving the industry transparency plays a major role in promoting the development of blockchain. This platform will effectively solve many problems related to mining machines and mining farms, allowing customers to avoid difficulties and tricks,” said Jianwei Fan, Head of BSCI.

As a leader in the industry, ViaBTC always bears miners’ benefits in mind. The “Smart Mining” service with hourly auto conversion launched earlier has increased the average return of miners. This cooperation with BSCI is another proof of its commitment of providing the best products and services, as well as promoting industry progress.

About ViaBTC Mining Pool

ViaBTC mining pool is the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world. ViaBTC has served more than one million users from 130+ countries/regions with secure & professional services of cryptocurrency mining. It pioneered the PPS+ revenue distribution model, which is safe and stable with higher revenue. ViaBTC is also the world’s first mining pool that supports the Hourly Auto Conversion between mined coins and USDT.

Website: www.viabtc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ViaBTC

About BSCI

Bitmain Supercomputing Center Research Institute (BSCI) is a global supercomputing solution provider dedicated to providing blockchain practitioners with supercomputer center site selection and investment consulting, computing power equipment custody, as well as center operation. It can provide you full process consultations, from project establishment, design, construction, to operation. Industry reports and fund solutions are also available. Through these services, BSCI will truly realize its vision of “Making the digital life better through technology”.

Website：www.bsci.pro

Telephone：86 - 185 1113 8088