Docebo and MHR Forge New Partnership to Elevate Organisational Learning

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docebo (TSX: DCBO), an AI-powered online learning platform, has announced a new partnership that will embed its Learning Management System with MHR International Group’s suite of HR technology.

The partnership brings together MHR’s expertise in HR, payroll and analytics with Docebo’s best of breed learning technology for a game-changing software solution.

This will broaden the already extensive capability of MHR’s HR offerings, allowing customers to manage and deliver training material that will save them time and money and bring a new level of excellence to the employee experience.

MHR’s learning management suite will enable customers to enhance employee learning programmes including compliance training, onboarding and skills development opportunities, to prepare workforces for what’s next, all through MHR’s market-leading iTrent platform.

Anton Roe, Chief Executive Officer at MHR, said: “Our aim is to improve people management processes for our customers through technology, and a vital part of that is workforce learning and development.”

“By partnering with Docebo, we can pass on faster, more efficient and more streamlined learning opportunities to our customers and their people. We’re excited about the possibilities this brings.”

As organisations around the world embark on the journey to economic recovery, training and development has become even more important. Organisations are finding new opportunities to provide their employees with accessible learning opportunities both for mandatory onboarding and ongoing development.

“MHR’s iTrent platform has been the recognized leader in the UK HCM space for a number of years, so a partnership with them was a natural fit for Docebo,” commented Docebo Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Erba. “Customers in the UK and around the world will now be able to add Docebo’s class-leading LMS functionality to a robust platform that delivers the entire spectrum of people-centric solutions.”

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

About MHR International Group

MHR International Group is a global software and consultancy company specialising in HR, payroll, employee experience, analytics and artificial intelligence services.

We are an independently owned company headquartered in the UK with offices in the United States. Ireland and Singapore. Established in 1984 we now employ almost 700 people globally and have been developing and implementing our solutions for 36 years. We continue to invest in research and development to ensure we deliver the latest technology and services to our customers.

Our product portfolios include iTrent, People First, Talksuite and MHR Analytics which we provide alongside a number of partners to deliver consultancy, business intelligence and analytics solutions. More than 1,000 companies from SMEs to large multi-national corporates work with us to help them maximise employee engagement, generate better insights from their data and improve efficiencies. Customers include TK Maxx, The Salvation Army, Caterpillar UK, British Steel, Admiral, EPC Group, Skateistan and more.

mhr.co.uk