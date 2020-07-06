Trading Technologies Enters into Multi-Year Agreement with TP ICAP for Implementation of TT® OMS

CHICAGO & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and the Institutional Services division (IS) of TP ICAP, the world’s largest interdealer broker, today announced the two firms have entered into a multi-year agreement whereby TP ICAP will utilize TT’s new Order Management System (OMS) solution. Through this agreement, TP ICAP IS will replace 85 trading screens in London, Paris and New York with TT’s award-winning TT Pro trading screen.

TP ICAP’s IS brokers will use all of the TT OMS advanced order handling and post-trade allocation features to optimize their order executions and reporting. They also will deploy TT’s Advanced Options Package for options trading and analytics through the TT screen. In addition, TT will provide TP ICAP’s IS brokerage desks with direct ultra-low-latency access to the major derivatives markets across six continents through TT’s global infrastructure and colocation facilities.

“TP ICAP has been a tremendous long-time TT customer, leveraging our original X_TRADER® platform and TTNET™ hosting services on behalf of their customers for many years across the enterprise. We are delighted to now be expanding our strategic relationship with TP ICAP by deploying our state-of-the-art OMS offerings and next-generation TT screen to TP ICAP’s brokerage desks. With this important milestone we look forward to enabling TP ICAP to add value to its clients via generating key cost, workflow and execution efficiencies across TP ICAP’s brokerage operations,” said Michael Kraines, President and CFO of Trading Technologies.

“I am delighted to continue and broaden the long-standing partnership with Trading Technologies. I believe their new, class-leading OMS will benefit both our brokers and our clients through reducing costs and enhancing efficiencies,” said John Ruskin, CEO, Institutional Services, TP ICAP.

Key capabilities of TT OMS include:

FIX integration with any upstream or downstream system

Simple and complex care order (high-touch) workflows

Pre-execution multi-broker allocations

Post-trade multi-account allocations

Custom and scheduled client recap reporting

Order passing, importing and execution sharing

Alerting and monitoring tools for both order and market events as well as error handling

Aggregated positions and order book for real-time risk management

About TP ICAP

TP ICAP is a global firm of professional intermediaries that plays a pivotal role in the world’s financial, energy and commodities markets.

Operating through our core businesses, Tullett Prebon, ICAP, PVM, Coex Partners, Tullett Prebon Information, ICAP Information Services and PVM Data Services, we create strong networks in person and through technology. We provide comprehensive analysis and insight into market conditions and long-term trends. We combine data, knowledge and intelligence into contextual insight and commercial guidance. By engaging with our clients, and providing innovative products and services, we enable our clients to transact with confidence, facilitating the flow of capital and commodities around the world, enhancing investment and contributing to economic growth.

Our values of honesty, integrity, respect and excellence underpin everything we do.

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com, @Trading_Tech) creates professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions for a wide variety of users, including proprietary traders, brokers, money managers, CTAs, hedge funds, commercial hedgers and risk managers. In addition to providing access to the world’s major international exchanges and liquidity venues via its TT® trading platform, TT offers domain-specific technology for cryptocurrency trading and machine-learning tools for trade surveillance.