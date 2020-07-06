Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Natural Spectrum LEDs Adopted by Fiberli Grow Light for Horticulture Projects in Turkey

ANSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been adopted for horticulture LED lighting by the lighting solution company Fiberli, located in Turkey, one of the largest agricultural exporters in the world.

While it is well known that natural sunlight is one of the key factors in growth cycle of a plant, most growers cultivating a variety of crops under sunlight have experienced difficulties in regulating their growth cycles due to adverse seasonal conditions. Replacing sunlight with LED lighting that closely matches natural sunlight enables growers to control the growth cycles and development of all types of crops all year-round in greenhouses and indoor farms.

Seoul Semiconductor’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are the world’s first LEDs to produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight. The SunLike Series LEDs adopted for horticulture LED lighting by Fiberli achieved a full spectrum of light wavelengths from 380nm to 740nm, similar to the spectral curve of natural sunlight, with a color temperature of 5000K optimized to daylight spectra and color properties of CRI97, CQS97, TM30=100. In co-operation with Fiberli, Seoul Semiconductor has delivered an optimal horticulture lighting solution that fulfills the requirements of the light source for effective cultivation of all varieties of crops and flowers.

Fiberli introduces their innovative horticulture lighting with SunLike with a demo installation of 1500 m2.

“We are proud to launch the innovative horticulture LED lighting in co-operation with Seoul Semiconductor. Its SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs are the first and only true sunlight LEDs that enable growers to ensure better yields and a consistently high quality of crops. We believe that market demand for horticultural LED lighting with SunLike LEDs will expand,” said Hakan Ozturk, director of Fiberli.

“The horticulture lighting market is growing fast, and our SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs will offer the considerable benefits for customers to achieve optimal horticulture lighting solutions,” said Dr. Kim, CTO and vice president of Seoul Semiconductor. “We are pleased to expand this horticulture LED portfolio and will further diversify the customer base worldwide,” added Dr. Kim.

SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs were co-developed through the combination of Seoul Semiconductor’s optical semiconductor technology and Toshiba Materials’ TRI-R technology, which defines its original concept as “the light closest to the sun for human well-being.” TRI-R technology enables the spectrum of natural sunlight to be reproduced by a white LED light source. TRI-R is a registered trademark of Toshiba Material Co., Ltd.

About Fiberli

Fiberli is a lighting solutions company located in Turkey. In cooperation with partners, it researches and develops lighting systems that reflect market demand and provide the best solutions for customers. Fiberli mainly delivers lighting for industrial and office spaces, greenhouses, indoor farms, parking and sports facilities. Based on a broad lighting portfolio, Fiberli offers differentiated service to customer from optimal guidance on the most suitable lighting solutions throughout the installation process. For more information, please visit https://fiberli.com.tr/EN

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 13,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike – delivering the world’s best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP – a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series – the world’s smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.