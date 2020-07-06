FCEDA Partners With Nonprofit Organizations Providing Free Legal Help to Small Businesses During Pandemic

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is partnering with the Northern Virginia Pro Bono Law Center and Start Small Think Big on the COVID-19 Pro Bono Collaborative, an initiative to provide free legal assistance to small businesses in Northern Virginia during the COVID-19 pandemic, including help with federal assistance, grant and loan programs, leases and employment issues.

Consisting of a network of trusted top-tier law firms, corporations and other legal-service providers, the Collaborative provides a highly coordinated, emergency response to help small businesses and nonprofit organizations survive the economic impact of COVID-19.

Any small business owner can complete this form to request a COVID-19 consultation with a volunteer attorney or financial professional.

“The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is delighted to partner in this initiative,” said FCEDA President and CEO Victor Hoskins. “I thank Start Small Think Big and the Northern Virginia Pro Bono Law Center, and I commend all the attorneys in the region who will generously volunteer their time to help small businesses weather this economic downturn and emerge stronger on the other side.”

The initiative dovetails with programs that Fairfax County has instituted, such as the Small Business Microloan Fund and the Fairfax RISE small business and nonprofit relief grant fund, to help businesses bridge the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“We know that many of our small businesses need and want assistance of all types to survive the economic downturn created by the pandemic, so I am delighted to see our Economic Development Authority work with the Northern Virginia Pro Bono Law Center and Start Small Think Big to provide a valuable set of free legal services,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay.

Headquartered in New York City, Start Small Think Big is a nonprofit that has focused on helping entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities since its establishment in 2010.

The Northern Virginia Pro Bono Law Center provides free legal assistance to those most in need in the region. Through the Law Center, lawyers donate their time and expertise to assist with a variety of legal issues. Funding for the Law Center is provided through the Fairfax Law Foundation.

