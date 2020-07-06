WEP Clinical Partners With Nabriva Therapeutics for the Named Patient Supply of XENLETA® (lefamulin)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WEP Clinical (WEP), a specialist pharmaceutical services company, has signed an exclusive agreement with Nabriva Therapeutics (Nabriva) to supply XENLETA® (lefamulin) on a named patient or expanded access basis. The Named Patient Program (NPP) is designed to ensure that physicians, contingent on meeting the necessary eligibility criteria and receiving approval, can request IV or oral XENLETA on behalf of patients who live in certain countries where it is not yet available.

XENLETA was discovered and developed by Nabriva (NASDAQ: NBRV), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on commercialization and development of anti-infective agents. It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) caused by susceptible microorganisms. XENLETA is the first and only oral and IV pleuromutilin empiric antibiotic that acts against the pathogens that commonly cause CABP.

Nabriva announced on May 29th that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of XENLETA for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in adults when it is considered inappropriate to use antibacterial agents that are commonly recommended for the initial treatment of CAP or when these have failed. The CHMP opinion will be reviewed by the European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for all 28 countries of the European Union, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. A regulatory decision is anticipated during the second half of 2020.

Under the terms of the NPP, XENLETA will be made available in two formulations - 150mg injection for intravenous administration and 600mg oral tablets - using named patient or expanded access managed by WEP to enable healthcare professionals to access XENLETA for patients that have an unmet clinical need. Once a request is approved, WEP will manage the distribution of XENLETA to the treating physician and will provide any necessary follow-up support and services.

About WEP Clinical

Established in 2008, WEP Clinical is a specialist services company that works with drug developers to help patients and physicians gain early access to medicines when no other treatment options are available. We have offices located in the UK, US, Portugal and Ireland and possess all the necessary licenses allowing us to meet drug access and distribution needs across all regions, worldwide. We are passionate about helping those in need. For more information, please visit www.wepclinical.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). XENLETA was discovered in Nabriva Therapeutics laboratories in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit www.nabriva.com.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

XENLETA is a pleuromutilin antibacterial indicated for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) caused by the following susceptible microorganisms: Streptococcus pneumoniae, Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible isolates), Haemophilus influenzae, Legionella pneumophila, Mycoplasma pneumoniae, and Chlamydophila pneumoniae.

USAGE

To reduce the development of drug-resistant bacteria and maintain the effectiveness of XENLETA and other antibacterial drugs, XENLETA should be used only to treat or prevent infections that are proven or strongly suspected to be caused by susceptible bacteria.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

XENLETA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to XENLETA or pleuromutilins.

XENLETA tablets are contraindicated for use with CYP3A4 substrates that prolong the QT interval.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

XENLETA has the potential to prolong the QT interval. Avoid XENLETA in patients with known QT prolongation, ventricular arrhythmias, and patients receiving drugs that may prolong the QT interval.

Based on animal studies, XENLETA may cause fetal harm. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to the fetus and to use effective contraception.

Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea (CDAD) has been reported with nearly all systemic antibacterial agents, including XENLETA, with severity ranging from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate if diarrhea occurs.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥2%) for (a) XENLETA Injection are administration site reactions, hepatic enzyme elevation, nausea, hypokalemia, insomnia, and headache and (b) XENLETA Tablets are diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and hepatic enzyme elevation.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

In patients with severe hepatic impairment, reduce the dosage of XENLETA Injection to 150 mg infused over 60 minutes every 24 hours. XENLETA Tablets are not recommended in patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment due to insufficient information to provide dosing recommendations.

Avoid XENLETA Injection and Tablets with concomitant strong or moderate CYP3A or P-gp inducers. Monitor for reduced efficacy of XENLETA.

Avoid XENLETA Tablets with strong CYP3A or P-gp inhibitors.

Monitor for adverse reactions of sensitive CYP3A substrates administered with XENLETA Tablets.

XENLETA has not been studied in pregnant women. Verify pregnancy status in females prior to initiating XENLETA and advise females to use contraception during treatment and for 2 days after the final dose. Lactating women should pump and discard milk for the duration of treatment with XENLETA and for 2 days after the final dose.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, or administration during pregnancy, contact Nabriva Therapeutics US, Inc. at 1-855-5NABRIVA or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or

https://www.fda.gov/safety/medwatch