Tech Vault and Megaport Join for Easy Cloud Access

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Vault, the premier “green” data center in the Northeast, announced that it is now offering direct connectivity to leading public cloud providers via Megaport, a global leading Network as a Service (“NaaS”) provider. Tech Vault’s new service, branded Tech Vault Direct Connect, is a Megaport Connected Service that enables Tech Vault customers to easily access leading public cloud providers in a direct and on-demand fashion.

Many organizations are now taking a hybrid approach to data storage and compute functions – keeping some applications in a traditional data center environment like Tech Vault while also utilizing the public cloud for flexible backup, storage and compute functions. Our collaboration with Megaport allows these organizations to simplify their connectivity to the cloud to consume the services they need on a pay-as-you-go basis. It is easy to scale bandwidth up or down, giving customers much more flexibility for seasonality, responding to demand-based initiatives, or as their business grows – without making any significant equipment investments.

Tech Vault’s new service offering, Tech Vault Direct Connect, establishes a dedicated network link between a customer’s corporate office and the Tech Vault data center, and connects directly to the public cloud provider of choice via Megaport’s global Software Defined Network. Customers can either keep the link simple or create segmentation using VLANs and standard 802.1q trunking to maintain logical separation between public and private cloud resources.

By utilizing Megaport’s SDN-based interconnection platform, Tech Vault customers can now combine our private cloud service offerings with a direct onramp service to leading public clouds to meet their specific business requirements. As a Megaport Connected Service, Tech Vault Direct Connect offers customers:

Scalability: Elastic connectivity supports business needs and aligns to cloud consumption models

“Tech Vault chose to partner with Megaport because of its strong industry reputation and global network reach - it is the most competitive connectivity provider to the public cloud with unparalleled service and reach,” said John West, COO of Tech Vault. “As a colocation provider, network service provider, and now a direct connectivity provider, Tech Vault is the regional leader in offering redundancy and cost-effective hybrid IT solutions. Tech Vault Direct Connect further enhances our value proposition for both existing and prospective customers.”

“As IT stakeholders embrace public cloud to be part of their hybrid cloud strategies, they need high performing connectivity solutions that rapidly scale and reliably support the interoperation of cloud services,” commented Eric Troyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Megaport. “We are pleased to partner with Tech Vault to make cloud connectivity easy for Tech Vault’s customers as we extend our platform reach and help more businesses get directly connected to the services they need.”

About Tech Vault

Tech Vault’s impressive customer list includes some of the Region’s largest government, financial, health care and high-tech companies. With APC in-row liquid cooling units, Tech Vault is extremely energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Tech Vault’s solutions not only support traditional collocation requirements but now have the flexibility to accommodate Public Cloud and Hybrid Cloud environments via our Direct Connect solution, supporting new applications as business needs evolve. Tech Vault is HIPAA, PCI, DSS and SSAE-16 compliant and is the premier “Green” data center in the region.

About Megaport:

Megaport is a global leading Network as a Service provider. Using Software Defined Networking (SDN), the Company’s global platform enables customers to rapidly connect their network to other services across the Megaport Network. Services can be directly controlled by customers via mobile devices, their computer, or our open API. Megaport connects more than 1,800 customers in over 600 enabled data centres globally. Megaport is an Alibaba Cloud Technology Partner, AWS Technology Partner, AWS Networking Competency Partner, Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, IBM Direct Link Cloud Exchange provider, Microsoft Azure Express Route Partner, Nutanix Direct Connect Partner, Oracle Cloud Partner, Salesforce Express Connect Partner, and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Partner. www.megaport.com