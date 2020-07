Ruby Raley, Healthcare VP at Axway, presents how Axway and AWS worked with OneHealthPort to help them create a Health Information Exchange (HIE). The HIE provides healthcare organizations a secure, low-cost means to share standardized messages with trading partners. With over 75,000 healthcare organizations on the exchange and 50 million transactions supported annually, the HIE supports multiple formats, allowing a wide range of trading partners to easily exchange both business and clinical information.