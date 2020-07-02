CoreLogic Commences National Launch of AI-Driven Platform Designed to Transform the Homebuying Experience

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the debut of OneHome™, a virtual, collaborative platform for real estate agents and their clients looking to buy, sell or make improvements to a home. Following a successful launch with Ohio-based Yes-MLS, OneHome is expected to be nationally available by the end of 2020 to the more than 850,000 real estate agents in North America who currently use CoreLogic’s market-leading multiple listing platform.

As real estate professionals seek to deliver home buyers and sellers with reimagined solutions that enhance the experience and reduce pain points, OneHome combines multiple features to create a frictionless homebuying process. This includes a digital collaboration platform for real estate agents and their clients, artificial intelligence-enabled search to find the right home, an intuitive guide for the homebuyer and agent throughout the process and a virtual marketplace that seamlessly connects homebuyers to mortgage, property and casualty insurance and home improvement options.

“As we expand our reach into home marketing services and leverage our national footprint, CoreLogic is excited to bring a high impact and innovative solution that significantly improves the homebuying experience for consumers, real estate agents and other stakeholders in the home marketing, selection and buying process,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “We believe that the OneHome tool is a major step forward in providing millions of home buyers with a richer and more efficient experience when buying and owning a home, and we are thrilled to continue to enable real estate professionals and other participants around the U.S. to make the dream of homeownership a reality every day.”

OneHome hosts the entire homebuying process online, creating simple channels of communication for agents and their clients that connect all touch points important to a homeowner and buyer. From browsing and finding a home, financing and insuring it, to making home improvements, OneHome makes every step seamless and accessible in one portal. As real estate agents continue to engage with homebuyers during what is historically real estate’s busiest season, they need to take advantage of the latest digital tools to remain successful with the added challenges of social distancing.

“The roll out of OneHome to our member REALTORS® will be a game changer. Now that the real estate industry is facing new challenges, it’s important for REALTORS to develop lasting relationships with their clients,” said Carl DeMusz, president and chief executive officer, Yes-MLS. “By directly involving clients and providing them with verified resources, our agents are able to cement trusting relationships by guiding homebuyers through one of the biggest decisions of their lives.”

