Success Story: Infiniti Research Helps a Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Firm Reduce Manufacturing Costs and Enhance Operational Efficiency

Engagement Overview:

The client is a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm based out of the United States and was facing challenges with ensuring affordability, quality, and delivery performance, while maintaining competitiveness. The complexity of supply chain operations, quality compliance, and evolving regulatory requirements are additional challenges faced by this biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing firm. The client, therefore, wanted to use market monitoring solutions to assist with developing solutions for the aforementioned challenges.

Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Objective 1: To balance price demands and investments

To improve efficiency in safe transportation and of the supply chain

To continually evolve manufacturing technologies and operational capabilities

Our Approach:

Infiniti’s research experts initially defined the business problem using a framework created with key questions and hypotheses specific to the US biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. Using market monitoring engagement, the experts selected the top firms in the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, and analyzed multiple factors in comparison with the client. A technology assessment study was conducted to understand the recent technological breakthroughs in the market. A demand management study carried out by the experts helped the client understand supply chain challenges.

Business impact of market monitoring solutions for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing client:

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to reduce costs in manufacturing and quality divisions by adopting lean processes and improving process technology.

By leveraging Infiniti’s market monitoring solution, the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing client was also able to:

Invest to prevent cross-contamination and enhance operational efficiency

Cope with a wider range of temperature requirement issues

Reduce complexities associated with the supply chains

Acquire a strong, competitive network with the right suppliers, manufacturing plants, and distributors

Save huge operational costs

Better manage inventory, distribution logic, and the complexities of the cold chain

Sign a $2 million deal with a leading pharmaceutical company in the US

