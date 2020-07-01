StemExpress Providing NBA Sacramento Kings Local COVID-19 Testing

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StemExpress, a Folsom, California headquartered biotechnology company and State of California-approved COVID-19 testing authority, is serving as the Sacramento Kings official local COVID-19 testing provider before the team departs on July 8 to Orlando ahead of the July 30 restart to the 2019-20 NBA season at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. StemExpress provides rapid result testing capability in close proximity to the team’s practice facility in downtown Sacramento, allowing the team to keep players and personnel safe as they prepare for the resumption of the season.

“As the Kings prepare for the regular season to resume, we’ve been pre-screening and testing players, coaches, and staff in Sacramento,” said Cate Dyer, Founder & CEO of StemExpress. “We understand the critical need for real-time information to ensure the safety and health of all organizational members.”

“StemExpress has been an exceptional resource, going above and beyond to meet our diverse needs on the testing front,” said Sacramento Kings Vice President of Athlete Health & Performance Teena Murray. “The ability to have a local testing partner that could provide rapid results allows us to keep players and staff safe as we prepare for the resumption of the season in Orlando.”

With the ability to process 10,000 test results daily, StemExpress is a contracted testing provider for many hospitals in California, as well as surgery centers, nursing homes, firefighters, municipalities like SMUD, Placer County, and Native American tribal communities. StemExpress is currently in contact with other professional sports leagues for potential pre-play COVID-19 testing and provides RT-PCR and antibody testing at six of their national locations and locally at their Folsom location to the public by appointment.

“We are committed to delivering rapid results to enable patients to undergo critical surgeries and allow workplaces to get back to normal while keeping their employees and patrons safe. Accurate and reliable testing will decrease the spread of COVID-19 infection and being a part of that is something we take very seriously,” said Dyer.

For information on StemExpress testing partnerships contact: Matt Phillips at mphillips@stemexpress.com or (530) 303-3831.

To schedule an appointment for testing please contact (877) 900-7836.