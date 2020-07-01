Axway Achieves Dual AWS Competency Designations for Healthcare and Life Sciences

Ruby Raley, Healthcare VP at Axway, presents how Axway and AWS worked with OneHealthPort to help them create a Health Information Exchange (HIE). The HIE provides healthcare organizations a secure, low-cost means to share standardized messages with trading partners. With over 75,000 healthcare organizations on the exchange and 50 million transactions supported annually, the HIE supports multiple formats, allowing a wide range of trading partners to easily exchange both business and clinical information.

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leader in hybrid integration technology, today announced it has received both the AWS Healthcare Competency designation and AWS Life Sciences Competency designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS Healthcare Competency Partners have demonstrated success in building solutions for healthcare payers and providers that securely store, process, transmit, and analyze clinical information. AWS Life Sciences Competency Partners have demonstrated success in building solutions that help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and genomics companies accelerate scientific discovery, enable operational efficiency, and simplify global collaboration.

“Axway is a pioneer in cloud services for compliance programs in pharmaceutical distribution,” said Vince Padua, Axway CTIO. “Our controlled substance ordering systems are trusted by the Fortune 100 to secure and scale sensitive orders in a hybrid integration platform.”

OneHealthPort selected Axway B2B Cloud Managed Service and API Management, deployed on AWS.

“In total, we drive approximately 62 million transactions per year on the Axway AMPLIFY platform, hosted on AWS, and we continue to be very satisfied with the performance, reliability, and availability of the Axway EDI and API solutions,” said Rick Rubin, CEO and President of OneHealthPort.

