Vagaro Supports Wellness Industry With New Health and Safety Features

DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vagaro, Inc., a leading business management platform and online marketplace for the wellness industry, is rolling out a comprehensive suite of tools aimed at helping businesses reopen safely. The features center around the idea of the “COVID-clean business”. To enable COVID-clean business practices, Vagaro has developed technology designed to handle safety concerns across all stages of the service process, from booking online all the way to processing payments.

The company has created the COVID-19 Ready badge to qualify the COVID-preparedness of businesses listed on their Vagaro.com marketplace. The badge is contingent on a business adopting specific safety features and on obtaining at least 5 positive safety ratings from visiting clients. It will be prominently displayed with the business name on Vagaro.com and on the Vagaro Client App, giving consumers the confidence to book their next appointment.

Vagaro has also added a new COVID-19 Highlights section for businesses listed on the platform. Located on the business’ listing page, the section will let business owners display what health and safety measures they are taking to safeguard consumers.

To minimize physical interactions on the day of their appointment, consumers can choose to prepay their service when they book it on the platform. If required, they’ll also fill out a digital COVID-19 liability waiver at that point. Digital waivers and client intake forms can also be added to appointment notifications, embedded into a website or shared via email or text marketing messages. “ Even if clients arrive to their visit without their completed waiver, service providers can still send it electronically. This ensures that clients complete waivers on their own device. The client booking process becomes completely contactless,” says Alec Sukoski, Head of Design at Vagaro.

Providing a safe COVID-Clean Check-In is the next step in the service journey. Once clients arrive at the business location for an appointment, they can check in remotely using their mobile device. The business then notifies each client on their Client App when it’s time to come in and receive a service.

Once the service is completed businesses can keep the checkout contactless and safe as well by using the COVID-Clean Checkout, which consists of sending the checkout window directly to their customers’ Client App. There, customers can tip and sign on their phone without having to touch any point of sale hardware.

“ We’ve designed a robust workflow that enables service providers to keep clients safe every step of the way. The reopening phase is critical to the survival of our industry and it is our responsibility to ensure that our service professionals can provide a safe and stress-free experience to their clients. This will go a long way in restoring consumer confidence,” says Fred Helou, Founder and CEO of Vagaro.

About Vagaro

Vagaro, Inc. is a leading business management platform and online marketplace for the wellness industry. Service professionals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia use Vagaro to manage, market and grow their business. Consumers choose Vagaro to search for and book wellness services on any device. To learn more visit Vagaro.com and https://sales.vagaro.com.