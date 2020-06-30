Cabot Corporation Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report and Unveils 2025 Sustainability Goals

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today published its 2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting the accomplishments and progress made throughout 2019. The company also unveiled its 2025 Sustainability Goals, an expanded set of goals that address Cabot’s highly material topics.

“This year, we are excited to use our sustainability report as an opportunity to not only reflect on our progress over the past year, but also revisit our broader sustainability agenda by establishing a set of goals that will challenge us to accomplish even more between now and 2025,” explained Martin O’Neill, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E) and Government Affairs. “As an industry leader, we understand our responsibility to continuously improve our sustainability performance. We are proud to expand our goals past a strictly environmental focus and include areas such as product development, suppliers’ sustainability, diversity and inclusion, community involvement and more under the broader umbrella of sustainability.”

Cabot’s 2025 Sustainability Goals are focused in three key areas:

Caring for our People and Communities – A set of goals to further our commitment to our people and the communities in which we operate through advancement in occupational health and safety, process safety, community engagement, and retention, development and diversity.

A set of goals to further our commitment to our people and the communities in which we operate through advancement in occupational health and safety, process safety, community engagement, and retention, development and diversity.

A set of goals that builds upon our previously established goals for greenhouse gases, SO2 and NOX emissions, and energy. Newly established goals will address waste and spills, water use, and environmental compliance.

“As a leading global player in the chemical industry, we understand that we have an obligation to lead by example in our industry,” added Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “Part of that obligation includes setting ambitious goals to inspire our teams to advance our sustainability performance. I am immensely proud of the work our team has accomplished to date and look forward to continuing to collaborate across our global network to push ourselves and our industry to innovate for a more sustainable future.”

