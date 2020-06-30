NETGEAR Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With 2nd Orbi Mesh System Delivering Gigabit WiFi Everywhere in the Home

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of mesh WiFi systems that power today’s smart homes and small businesses, is introducing the next WiFi 6 member of the Orbi Mesh WiFi family, NETGEAR® Orbi™ WiFi 6 AX4200 Tri-band Mesh Systems (RBK752/753). Joining the flagship Orbi™ WiFi 6 AX6000 Tri-band Mesh System (RBK852), this new Orbi Mesh System, with its attractive price point, is designed to make robust whole home WiFi 6 mesh accessible to more households around the globe. While accelerating the transition to the latest in WiFi technology, the new Orbi Tri-band Mesh WiFi system is available now as a two pack, router and satellite system (RBK752), and a three pack, router with two satellites (RBK753), from NETGEAR.com and other retailers.

Following on the tremendous success of the award-winning Orbi WiFi 6 AX6000 mesh system (RBK852) and the numerous WiFi 6 clients now available from phone and laptop manufacturers, the Orbi AX4200 WiFi 6 Mesh Systems join NETGEAR’s industry-leading portfolio of WiFi 6 network product offerings. The two new WiFi 6 mesh systems make the ideal upgrade for the customer who wishes to get the benefits of both the WiFi performance and coverage of a tri-band mesh and the capacity to handle multiple devices with WiFi 6 for their home but at a more attractive price point. Tri-band mesh WiFi provides a network of wireless router and satellites with a dedicated data connection from router to satellite to ensure the best performance and reach through the entire home. A detailed breakdown on the differentiating features and specifications of the high-performance Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh Systems is provided in the table.

With the latest generation WiFi 6 technology, these powerful mesh WiFi systems are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time. The upgraded WiFi will provide households with the bandwidth to address the demands of today’s automated smart home even when running multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming. In an environment where streaming of ultra-high definition video to multiple screens puts greater demands on home networks, the new Orbi WiFi 6 mesh systems (RBK752/753) provide the same great coverage as the flagship Orbi WiFi 6 mesh (RBK852/853), but are designed for families with slightly fewer devices, enabling the capability to support upwards of 40 devices on a network simultaneously without interruption, whereas the RBK 852/853 is designed for larger families or gadget hounds and can support over 60 devices on the network at one time. From online exercise classes, to online gaming, to live video meetings, to streaming of on-demand online video, all these activities may now take place simultaneously without interruption with an Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh network.

Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh Systems are also designed to deliver on the gigabit internet speeds promised by service providers, with the RBK752/753 supporting internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit and RBK852/853 supporting up to 2.5 Gigabit speeds for those lucky enough to have it. The 3 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports on the router and 2 on the satellite allow for the connection of more wired devices, which makes it ideal for home offices or home entertainment systems.

And both WiFi 6 Mesh systems leverage the dedicated WiFi 6 backhaul that NETGEAR pioneered with the original Orbi, which provides a dedicated quad stream 5Ghz channel for data exchange between the router and satellite thus reducing congestion and allowing all devices on the network to run faster.

“In the current environment where home networks are now constrained by every member of the household working from home, distance learning and streaming video or playing online games, this new Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh system is designed to carry the heavy load of this new reality,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “Providing a range of options for consumers and small businesses, NETGEAR boasts the largest portfolio of WiFi 6 routers, range extenders, mesh WiFi systems, and cable gateways in the industry. It is our aim to provide a broad range of advanced WiFi solutions to address the needs of the ever-evolving consumer landscape.”

Simple setup and WiFi management are all made possible by way of the Orbi app. Create a guest network, view the connected devices, and perform speed tests right from the free app for iOS and Android.

To safeguard the home network in this time of heightened online activity, NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender on Orbi Mesh WiFi Systems is the ideal solution with an award-winning cybersecurity designed to protect all internet-connected devices within a home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft and hacking, whether at home or on the go. NETGEAR Armor is complimentary for a 30-day trial period. After the trial period, a yearly subscription is required in order to continue to protect all your connected devices.

Availability:

The NETGEAR Orbi™AX4200 Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh Systems (RBK752 and RBK753) are now available worldwide.

Orbi™ AX4200 (RBK752) Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh System for an MSRP of $449.99 USD.

Orbi™ AX4200 (RBK753) Tri-band WiFi 6 Mesh System for an MSRP of $599.99 USD.

