Pinnacle Treatment Centers Opens Recovery Works Portage, Detox Unit, to Help Individuals Recover from Substance Abuse

RAVENNA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leader in providing accessible treatment for adult men and women struggling with substance use disorders, has opened its first in-hospital program—Recovery Works Portage—in Ravenna, Ohio.

Recovery Works Portage is a 36-bed detoxification unit located on the 3rd floor of University Hospitals (UH) Portage Medical Center that will help individuals manage the symptoms of withdrawal that occur when they stop taking drugs or alcohol after prolonged abuse. Pinnacle’s new program provides traditional detox services, care coordination and long-term recovery planning.

The first of its kind in Portage County, the new unit allows Pinnacle to offer its care continuum to patients who initially present themselves at UH Portage Medical Center. For instance, someone who has overdosed and been brought to the UH Portage emergency department is presented with their treatment options, and if they choose, can be admitted directly to Recovery Works Portage after being discharged, providing a smooth transition in care and less disruption for the patient.

“We are excited to usher in a new component of our care model within a much-needed area of Ohio,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “We are deeply rooted in the community to allow individuals to get medically stabilized in our program and then move to the next level of care.

“This is another opportunity to meet patients where they’re at and where they present. Hospitals and emergency departments strive to provide the best care possible for people struggling with addiction. Our collaboration with UH Portage Medical Center gives them the opportunity to service this population while giving us the opportunity to expand what we do during a time when it’s needed most.”

While drug overdoses in Portage County declined in March and April 2020, they appear to be mounting again, with five possible drug overdose deaths occurring just during the first weekend of May.

According to data tracked by Summit County Public Health, Portage County has had 89 overdoses in 2020, about 12 of which occurred in April. A total of 292 overdoses were reported in Portage County in 2019.

Regardless of whether the uptick continues, Recovery Works Portage will bring comprehensive care to those who are affected.

“Individuals grappling with drug and alcohol abuse will receive high quality, cost effective services from us and a care coordination plan for what comes next,” said Michael Licata, general manager of Hospital Services at Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “Choosing a detox program is an important first step toward recovery from addiction, but it’s only the beginning of someone’s journey.”

Licata spearheaded the opening of Recovery Works Portage, which is part of Pinnacle’s fully integrated treatment model initiative in Ohio. Throughout the state, Pinnacle offers numerous community-based programs providing outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT), residential addiction treatment, and intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs with recovery homes.

Recovery Works Portage is one of Pinnacle’s most recent additions to its broad network of addiction treatment centers throughout the East, Midwest and West. Spanning more than 16,000 sq. ft., Pinnacle’s new program is staffed with doctors, nurses, counselors, patient navigators, family specialists and residential aides. Services are supported by a fully integrated outpatient network within the Pinnacle care continuum and through established relationships with other care providers in the area.

Providing greater ease of access to treatment, Recovery Works Portage will accept Medicaid and most major commercial insurance plans.

Pinnacle has eight freestanding Recovery Works facilities within its treatment network—one in Columbus, OH; two in Indiana; and five in Kentucky. In addition to the detox service component, the eight centers offer residential treatment, intensive outpatient programming and more.

In Ohio, Pinnacle also operates multiple outpatient medication-assisted treatment centers that utilize methadone, buprenorphine and Vivitrol to treat opioid use disorder.

Anyone interested in contacting Recovery Works Portage directly can call 330-577-5116.

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is a recognized leader in comprehensive drug and alcohol addiction treatment serving more than 29,000 patients daily in California, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. With more than 110 community-based locations, Pinnacle provides a full continuum of quality care for adult men and women including medically-monitored detoxification/withdrawal management, inpatient/residential treatment, partial hospitalization/care, sober living, intensive and general outpatient programming, and medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for opioid use disorder. For more information, visit pinnacletreatment.com or call 800-782-1520.