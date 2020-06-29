Publix Ranked No. 1 Supermarket in America, No. 3 Pharmacy in Florida for Customer Service by Newsweek

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 America’s Best Customer Service list, ranking No. 1 in the supermarket category and No. 9 overall. Separately, Publix Pharmacy also ranked No. 3 in Florida on Newsweek’s 2020 list for Best-In-State Customer Service.

“These recognitions are a testament to Publix’s values and philosophy of treating our customers like royalty,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Since our founding in 1930, we have maintained a culture focused on our customers and associates, and we’re honored to be acknowledged for customer service excellence in our industry.”

More than 20,000 U.S. customers who have purchased, used or researched a product or service in the past 3 years were surveyed. The final assessment and rankings were based on

how likely they would be to recommend the brands to friends and family and

their evaluation of the brands in the areas of quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus and accessibility.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see America's Best Customer Service lists, visit newsweek.com. Additional information about Publix Pharmacy’s ranking is also posted on Newsweek’s website.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,251 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.