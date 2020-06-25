Broadband Forum unveils USP Certification Program

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadband Forum today launched its User Services Platform (USP) Agent Certification Program, providing assurance and confidence for service providers and consumer electronics companies looking to generate new revenues from Internet of Things (IoT) services, cloud-based business models, and Wi-Fi and security management.

In a significant step forward for the Connected Home market that signals industry readiness, the USP Agent Certification Program is Broadband Forum's first to use a self-certification model – allowing companies to cost-effectively test any broadband or consumer connected device against the Conformance Test Plan for User Services Platform Agents (TP-469) standard.

This will greatly accelerate interoperability by streamlining companies' ability to perform repeatable, automated testing on their own while preserving the integrity of the results and overall value of certified products by testing against rigorous standards.

Companies can self-test their products using an accredited test tool, which provides secure results for validation by a Broadband Forum approved laboratory or can submit products directly to the approved laboratory for testing. Products that have been validated will be recognized with a logo and certification ID and posted on Broadband Forum's product registry website along with a list of the product’s supported features.

The CDRouter automated test solution from QA Cafe begins the program as the first approved tool, and the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) as the first approved test agency, with additional labs expected to join the program in the coming weeks. As part of the activities of the first approved test agency, UNH-IOL has validated the test specification and tool against Broadband Forum’s open-source reference implementation (OB-USP-Agent) and other commercial implementations from multiple companies. CommScope’s ECO Envoy 2.0 is the first commercial product to be certified.

"Consumer demand for connected home services is growing, as is the number of products and services coming to the market but in order for mass deployment to be realized, a unified, standardized, and interoperable platform to develop value-add solutions for the connected home is needed," said Robin Mersh, CEO of Broadband Forum. "USP Agent certification will give developers and product managers confidence in their products, ensure interoperability, and prove to their customers that their products will work seamlessly with USP-enabled applications in this new and powerful ecosystem."

The User Services Platform, specified in Broadband Forum TR-369, provides remote management for the new ecosystem of connected home applications. As an evolution of the popular TR-069 protocol, USP has already seen significant uptake in the industry and currently has hundreds of active developers.

Broadband Forum thanks CommScope, the Open Broadband USP Agent project team, and Axiros for their support in helping to validate the first release of the TP-469 test plan and the approved self-testing tool.

For more insight into the USP Certification Program and the impact it will have on the industry, watch this video interview with Jason Walls, Co-Director of the Broadband User Services (BUS) Work Area: https://youtu.be/sVHPIis4efs.

For more information on the Broadband Forum's work on USP, visit: https://www.broadband-forum.org/testing-and-certification-programs/bbf-369-usp-certification.

About Broadband Forum

Broadband Forum is the communications industry's leading organization focused on accelerating broadband innovation, standards, and ecosystem development. Our members' passion – delivering on the promise of broadband by enabling smarter and faster broadband networks and a thriving broadband ecosystem.

A non-profit industry organization composed of the industry's leading broadband operators, vendors, and thought leaders, our work to date has been the foundation for broadband's global proliferation and innovation. For example, the Forum's flagship TR-069 CPE WAN Management Protocol has nearly 1 billion installations worldwide.

Broadband Forum working groups collaborate to define best practices for global networks, enable new revenue-generating service and content delivery, establish technology migration strategies, and engineer critical device, service & development management tools in the home and business IP networking infrastructure. We develop multi-service broadband packet networking specifications addressing architecture, device and service management, software data models, interoperability and certification in the broadband market.

