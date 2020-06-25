GE Appliances Expands Digital Platform with Launch of SmartHQ Ecosystem

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, today announced the launch of SmartHQ Solutions—the first solution in the industry that unifies its smart technologies to improve the entire product life cycle. As the number one smart appliance and service company, GE Appliances has more than 450 connected appliance products across brands, driven by its innovation leader, GE Profile. With SmartHQ Solutions, GEA will extend its footprint beyond smart appliances to improve distribution, fleet management, home usage, and service, giving its owners and partners total control of their headquarters, whether that is their home, office, or job site.

“In today’s world, we are digitizing our behaviors more than ever before,” said Shawn Stover, Executive Director of SmartHome Solutions for GE Appliances. “That’s why we are launching SmartHQ—the first end-to-end smart solution that combines our full suite of smart services and appliances—making us the easiest appliance manufacturer to do business with, manage, use and service. With over 60 years of experience dedicated to the builder channel, we designed each of our pillars of distribution, management, home, and service to solve real-life issues and allow our partners to create a healthier business.”

The SmartHQ platform will evolve to include:

SmartHQ Distribution : Shipping heavy appliances that arrive on-time and damage-free is no easy feat. SmartHQ Distribution combines technology and infrastructure to make it possible to reach 90% of the U.S. population. Our innovative velocity warehouses and patented equipment allow us to improve quality and lower damages, and our dedicated service team and robust product tracking system make tracking and service effortless.

SmartHQ Management : Keeping track of one appliance is simple but monitoring 100 at a time can be challenging for property managers. In fact, 1/3 of property managers cite unexpected maintenance, time management and costs as top concerns, according to ManageCasa. Imagine the flexibility to set temperatures for every room air conditioner unit in a hotel rather than manually checking each room, or the ability to ensure all appliances are in peak condition in an apartment complex. SmartHQ Management allows property managers to oversee hundreds of appliances from the comfort of their office to save time and money, increase productivity and enhance their guests’ experiences.

SmartHQ Home : Using technology to make our daily chores easier—such as preheating the oven on your way home from the grocery store, starting a load of laundry from your phone or auto re-ordering detergent when the dishwasher runs low—is what drives GE Appliances. GE Appliances offers more than 450 connected appliances across brands, including innovation leader GE Profile, that match every consumer type. It also boasts an open platform that enables integration with smart tech partners, including Bose, Sonos, Google and Amazon. SmartHQ Home brings home appliance touchpoints together in a simple app, giving our consumers total control of their home.

SmartHQ Service : Maintenance managers and trained service technicians deal with a common challenge of repairing appliances through a process of trial and error. A slow repair can keep a room vacant or upset a tenant. Rather than diagnose by trial and error, SmartHQ Service allows technicians to plug in and communicate with our connected appliances for faster and more accurate diagnostics. SmartHQ Service includes a suite of tools to order parts, access history and perform software updates from a mobile device. With SmartHQ Service, amateur repairman become proficient and seasoned techs become armed experts, enhancing speed and minimizing in-person visits to create better experiences for tenants and owners.

About SmartHQ

SmartHQ is an end-to-end smart solution that solves real-life issues that owners and partners face throughout the entire product lifecycle, including SmartHQ Distribution, SmartHQ Management, SmartHQ Home and SmartHQ Service. As the leader in smart technology, GE Appliances is the only manufacturer to unify smart technology, making us the easiest to do business with, manage, use and service. GE Appliances offers more than 450 connected appliances across brands, including GE Profile that leads in innovation by fully integrating with our consumers to provide better, faster results. To learn more, visit www.smarthqsolutions.com or download the SmartHQ app.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, CAFÉ, GE®, GE Profile™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, people and families have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.