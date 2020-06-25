PhotoShelter Launches New Branding Alongside Cutting-Edge Customer-Driven Innovations

PhotoShelter announces rebrand, bringing together both of the company's product lines under one name and one mark

PhotoShelter announces rebrand, bringing together both of the company's product lines under one name and one mark

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PhotoShelter, the leading digital asset management solution for photographers and brands, today announced a new brand framework and identity alongside cutting-edge innovations for photographers and creative teams. The brand refresh sets the stage for an ambitious, customer-driven series of new product launches and capabilities, including SEO enhancements for photographer websites, collaboration tools, workflow integrations and artificial intelligence.

The rebrand brings together both of PhotoShelter’s product lines under one name and one mark.

Now, PhotoShelter’s digital asset management tool for creative teams will be called PhotoShelter for Brands, replacing the name Libris by PhotoShelter. Meanwhile, the single user product for photographers becomes PhotoShelter for Photographers.

The new look and feel includes new logos across both products. While the new logo is a nod to PhotoShelter’s iconic “P Cube,” it symbolizes more than just a shelter. It is designed to signify both a complete loop and a portal to share moments and visual stories with the world.

The refresh celebrates the power of a moment - a theme inspired by PhotoShelter members and clients, who use PhotoShelter’s tools to unlock the possibilities of the moments they have captured.

“In 2020, PhotoShelter is celebrating our 15th anniversary, and this moment presented a unique opportunity to take a good look at the company we are and the one we aspire to be,” says Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. “As we drive innovation designed to radically transform how photographers and creative teams manage their media, our identity needs to evolve, as well. Our new visual identity reflects how our members and clients truly see us.”

The rebrand was officially announced during The PhotoShelter Summit for Brands, a virtual event bringing together creative leaders from top brands to celebrate the power of a moment. To learn more about the speakers and register for the summit, visit the registration page.

About PhotoShelter

PhotoShelter is a visual media technology company that specializes in content workflow solutions for businesses and photographers. We do this through two software services and a proprietary cloud platform built for the unique needs of creative teams and image makers. PhotoShelter for Photographers is the leading technology platform used by thousands of professional photographers across the globe to power their business. PhotoShelter for Brands enables marketing teams to easily store, organize and share content to engage with audiences effortlessly, instantly and without compromises. PhotoShelter is designed to transform the way creative people work and unlock the possibilities of their most powerful moments.