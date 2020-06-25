Great Clips® Launches ReadyNext Text Alerts to Help Customers Make the Most of Their Time

ReadyNext text alerts from Great Clips notify customers once their wait time reaches 15 minutes, so they can head to the salon for their service.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Clips is enhancing its industry-leading Online Check-In with the launch of new ReadyNext text alerts. The text alerts notify customers once their wait time reaches 15 minutes, so they can head to the salon for their service.

To receive a ReadyNext text alert, customers can check in online through the Great Clips app or on GreatClips.com and opt in to receive a text message. Customers can make the most of their wait time – at home or elsewhere – without having to keep an eye on the app or website. This enhancement also allows Great Clips to minimize the number of customers in and around salons, an essential feature to enable social distancing.

“At Great Clips, we are continuously working to make the haircut experience easier, faster and more comfortable for the well-being and benefit of our customers,” said Steve Hockett, CEO of Great Clips, Inc. “As part of our Online Check-In process, ReadyNext text alerts will help salons maintain social distancing guidelines and enable our customers to optimize their schedules for a haircut when it works for them.”

ReadyNext text alerts mark the latest technology innovation adopted by Great Clips to enhance the customer experience and further its convenient, high-quality haircare services. In 2011, Great Clips was the first in the industry to launch Online Check-In, through the Great Clips app and website. Online Check-In provides customers with estimated wait times for their local Great Clips salons and adds their name to the service queue before they even arrive. Through Online Check-in technology, estimated wait times are updated continuously based on actual salon activity, so customers can see updates to their wait time, in real time. The Great Clips Online Check-In app has been downloaded nearly 13 million times.

And in 2013, Great Clips was the first in the haircare industry to introduce a cloud-based database called Clip Notes®. With Clip Notes, the details of a customer’s last haircut are available for every professional, licensed Great Clips stylist, so customers can get the consistent quality haircut they want at any Great Clips salon.

To learn more about Great Clips ReadyNext text alerts, visit https://www.greatclips.com/find-a-salon-online-check-in/what-is-online-check-in.

About Great Clips, Inc.

Great Clips, Inc. was established in 1982 in Minneapolis. Today, Great Clips has over 4,500 salons throughout the United States and Canada, making it the world’s largest salon brand. Great Clips is 100 percent franchised, and salons are owned locally by more than 1,100 franchisees across North America. Great Clips franchisees employ nearly 40,000 stylists who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer care system and advanced technical skills. Great Clips salons provide value-priced, high-quality haircare for men, women and children. Getting a great haircut at Great Clips is more convenient than ever with Online Check-In and Clip Notes®. To check-in online, visit GreatClips.com or download the free app for Android and iPhone. For more information about Great Clips, Inc. or to find a location near you, visit GreatClips.com.