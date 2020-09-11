CORRECTING and REPLACING Applied Biology in Collaboration with Corpometria Institute to Launch Anti-Androgen Clinical Study for the Treatment of COVID-19 (ANDROCOV TRIAL)

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release issued September 10, 2020 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

APPLIED BIOLOGY IN COLLABORATION WITH CORPOMETRIA INSTITUTE TO LAUNCH ANTI-ANDROGEN CLINICAL STUDY FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19 (ANDROCOV TRIAL)

Breakthrough Discovery by Applied Biology Scientists Paves Way for a Generic Anti-androgen as a Treatment For COVID-19

While studying the genetics of the androgen receptor in male pattern baldness, a team of scientists discovered a possible breakthrough treatment for COVID-19.

The team led by Andy Goren, MD and John McCoy, PhD from Applied Biology along with other collaborators have published their discovery in the medical journal Dermatologic Therapy. The manuscript, “What Does Androgenetic Alopecia have to do with COVID-19? An Insight into a Potential New Therapy” (doi: 10.1111/dth.13365), elucidates the possible role of androgens in controlling the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung cells.

According to Dr. Goren “our earlier discovery potentially links SARS-CoV-2 infectivity to androgens, the same hormones implicated in male pattern baldness and prostate cancer.”

To test their hypothesis, the team has joined efforts with renowned endocrinologist Flavio A. Cadegiani, MD, MSc, PhD. Dr. Cadegiani is the medical director of the Corpometria Institute in Brazil. Currently, Brazil is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Dr. Cadegiani: “I am excited to participate in the international effort to study anti-androgens in COVID-19.” More information about the study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04446429) is available at clinicaltrials.gov (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04446429?term=NCT04446429&draw=2&rank=1)

ABOUT APPLIED BIOLOGY

Founded in 2002, Applied Biology, Inc. (www.appliedbiology.com), headquartered in Irvine, California, is a biotechnology company specializing in hair and skin science. Applied Biology develops breakthrough drugs and medical devices for the treatment of androgen mediated dermatological conditions. Applied Biology's R&D pipeline includes a topically applied prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced alopecia; a novel diagnostic device that can aid dermatologists in identifying non-responders to topical minoxidil; an adjuvant therapy for non-responders to topical minoxidil; and a novel therapy for female pattern hair loss.