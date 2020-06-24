National Quality Forum Releases Task Force Roadmap to Normalize High Quality Care for Every Person by 2030

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Quality Forum (NQF) released The Care We Need: Driving Better Health Outcomes for People and Communities, a National Quality Task Force report that provides a roadmap to consistent and predictable high quality care for every person by 2030. Underscored by the current COVID-19 pandemic, the report specifies opportunities to improve the health outcomes of people and communities with recommendations that focus on the importance of a seamless system of comprehensive, accessible care designed to keep people healthy and well.

“This report outlines how we can work together to build on our progress, strengths, and the lessons from this pandemic so that every person, everywhere, every time – especially the most vulnerable – can count on high quality care,” said Shantanu Agrawal, MD, MPhil, President and CEO, National Quality Forum, and Task Force Co-chair.

Launched in 2019 with generous support from Kaiser Permanente, Geisinger, the Aetna Foundation, Intermountain Healthcare, the American Hospital Association, Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, GlaxoSmithKline, and HCA Healthcare, the National Quality Task Force brought together nearly 100 leaders and diverse stakeholders from across the healthcare ecosystem with one common purpose – identifying actionable opportunities to achieve better health outcomes and value for every person, in every community.

The Task Force recommendations outline five strategic objectives supported by 10 opportunities to align the industry to one common roadmap. The recommendations in this report address longstanding, critical challenges in the nation’s quest for quality and seek to scale efforts that have demonstrated the ability to improve quality, value, and safety for people and communities.

The Task Force calls on all public and private sector leaders to come together to embrace an aligned set of priorities to consistently and predictably make care better and safer.

About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.