 Panasonic Introduces Comprehensive Android Platform Support: Productivity+ Featuring New TOUGHBOOK A3 Tablet

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America has announced productivity+, a suite of Android support solutions to futureproof rugged mobile deployments for existing and new customers transitioning to the Android operating system. Productivity+ is a multi-faceted offering that features hardware, software, and professional services, including from an extensive support partner ecosystem to capitalize on the modernization and digitization of rugged mobile devices. Adding to this Android offering, Panasonic announced today the newest addition of the TOUGHBOOK A3 device to the Panasonic family of rugged devices for Android™, which builds on a long-running history of durability and reliability of the TOUGHBOOK product family.

Panasonic’s line of Android solutions provides customers across industries – whether existing Android users, or those considering a replacement for legacy operating systems – the support and services to future proof their operations by leveraging the capabilities of modern mobile devices. Android, the top operating system for rugged mobile deployments following Windows CE’s end of life, gets real time information in the hands of decision makers in the field to drive better business outcomes.

“Panasonic is fully committed to customers transitioning from Windows CE to Android. Whether enterprise, federal government, public sector, utilities or manufacturing, industries built upon the support of the mobile workforce likewise need support to modernize mobile devices,” said Magnus McDermid, Senior Vice President Mobility Solutions, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. “The technology ecosystem that powers these industries is complex, but Panasonic provides comprehensive support tailored to the needs of our customers and current market demands, which allows them to seamlessly transition to Android and update their rugged mobile device deployments.”

Designed to address the demands of today’s diverse mobile work environments, the new TOUGHBOOK A3 offers features that are tailored to the needs of the mobile workforce, including outdoor viewable screen and Panasonic’s patented rain-touch functionality. With a 10.1 inch screen and 6 foot drop rating, the TOUGHBOOK A3 is suited for users across industries to tackle the toughest jobs and mission-critical applications. The TOUGHBOOK A3 joins Panasonic’s suite of devices for Android – offering customers a diversity of form factors. The full family of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK rugged mobile devices for Android include:

TOUGHBOOK A3 – 10.1” Tablet (new)

TOUGHBOOK L1 – 7” Tablet

TOUGHBOOK T1 – 5” Handheld

TOUGHBOOK N1 – 4.7” Handheld

Panasonic’s productivity+ features software solutions for mobile device development, deployment and sustainment for customers, whether existing Android users or those considering the transition. Productivity+ offers the ability to rewrite applications, configure device settings and define user access for Android devices. The platform supports mobile deployments across industries with features that enable IT managers to seamlessly configure, deploy and sustain devices, while preserving legacy applications. Additionally, end-users are able to operate devices securely to protect proprietary data and ensure devices are always updated and ready for work, wherever and however tough the job may be.

Panasonic’s support partner ecosystem is comprised of highly qualified partners that offer exclusive support to customers and have been specifically selected for their industry expertise. This network enables collaboration with independent software vendors, resellers and third-party accessories built to support a technology stack that brings multiple technologies together to meet customers’ complex needs. By working with software vendors proactively both pre- and post-deployment, Panasonic creates value for customers by ensuring software integrates flawlessly with various devices and provides customized solutions tailored to the mobile workforce’s specific job requirements.

Panasonic ProServices offer the support needed to power Android solutions at every stage of the customer’s journey. Panasonic’s long-term Android service support also features consultation, replacement services as well as multi-year, global warranties with expeditious turnaround times. For complete product details, please visit www.TOUGHBOOK.com/Android.

The Panasonic TOUGHBOOK family of laptop computers, 2-in-1s, tablets and handhelds

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand’s Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic’s ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

