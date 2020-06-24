Shift4 Payments Launches QR Pay, A New Contactless Payment Solution

ALLENTOWN, Pa. & LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), a leading provider of integrated payment processing solutions, today introduced a new, contactless payment technology called QR Pay. The technology allows consumers to pay their bill at restaurants, retail stores and hotels by simply scanning a QR code on the receipt or payment terminal and completing the transaction on their phone. There is no additional charge for Shift4 clients to implement QR Pay at their business.

Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman stated, “As businesses across the country reopen, they will need to adapt to changing consumer preferences including a new focus on contactless technologies. We developed QR Pay to provide a completely touchless payment experience that’s secure, safe, and convenient.”

This innovative solution is fully integrated with a number of leading point-of-sale (POS) and property management systems (PMS) to provide a seamless checkout experience. QR Pay will also add support for loyalty functionality and full ordering capabilities in upcoming software updates.

For additional information about QR Pay and Shift4’s other contactless payment options, please visit www.shift4.com/contactless. You can also view a video about QR Pay here.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete ecosystem of solutions that extend beyond payments to include a wide range of value-added services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, e-commerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than 3.5 billion transactions annually for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For additional information, visit shift4.com.