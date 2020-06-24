36|86 Festival Goes Global: Entrepreneurship Festival Announces Digital, Fully-Interactive Format Connecting a Worldwide Audience

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Launch Tennessee (LaunchTN), a public-private partnership guided by a vision of making Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation, today announced that 36|86 Festival, its yearly event empowering entrepreneurship, is going global. The fully interactive, online experience will connect innovators, pioneers, investors and visionaries worldwide to shape the business community of the future. 36|86, taking place Aug. 17-28, will offer human stories, real strategies, 1-on-1 networking opportunities and shared experiences in its most accessible form yet.

“Inspired by Tennessee’s dedication to collaboration and connection, this year’s 36|86 is building community across the global startup ecosystem,” said Van Tucker, COO, LaunchTN. “To meet the extraordinary needs of this moment in history, we’ve doubled down on ensuring all content is timely, engaging and entertaining. We’re thrilled to offer thought-provoking insights with the lowest barrier of entry ever, available to anyone around the world.”

The full list of speakers for 36|86 will be announced in the coming weeks. Last year’s speakers included Allie Burns, CEO at Village Capital, Hadiyah Mujhid, founder and CEO of HBCUvc, and Seth Bernstein, president and CEO of AllianceBernstein.

With panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats, the event will offer an “edu-tainment” vibe. Attendees can expect informative and lively sessions, paired with unique activities like yoga, music and more. The digital, fully-interactive format expands prospective attendees, building on last year’s 1,200+ attendees who traveled to Nashville from 31 states.

Traditionally a two-day, in-person festival, this year’s conference will stretch over 10 days to account for more than fifty hours and 40+ sessions in five primary tracks: Health, Entertainment, Culture, Build and Scale. Attendees will have opportunities to connect virtually via app, powered by Bizzabo, along with virtual networking, powered by Brella.

“I have participated in speed dating with investors, and that’s fun — there’s money moving,” said 2019 speaker Marcus Cobb, CEO, Jammber, “But the real value is in meeting other entrepreneurs, bouncing ideas around and offering to help one another. Something about the community, that’s the real stew cooking at 36|86.”

“With the explosion of remote work, companies and investors are rethinking traditional models and notions of where and how to build businesses,” said Marci Harris, LaunchTN board member and CEO and co-founder, POPVOX. “A 'virtual' 36|86 provides the perfect venue for showcasing Tennessee's unique tech and entrepreneurial ecosystem — its homegrown talent and its wide-open door for innovators from around the world.”

Registration for 36|86 starts at $20 for Early Birds, now through June 30, with the option to include Brella, a networking app to connect entrepreneurs and investors, for an additional $20. Price points will increase throughout the summer.

About LaunchTN

LaunchTN is a public-private partnership with a vision to make Tennessee the most startup-friendly state in the nation. Our mission is to empower a high-functioning network of resources focused on core priorities that support Tennessee’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through our network of Entrepreneur Centers and partner organizations across the state, LaunchTN fosters collaboration among entrepreneurs, the private sector, capital sources, institutions, and government to offer entrepreneurs what they need to succeed and stay in Tennessee to build companies and create jobs.