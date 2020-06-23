Southern California Gas Company Exceeds Energy Savings Goals for Medium Consumption Customers With AI Solution From Bidgely

SoCalGas implemented an AI-powered HER alert solution from Bidgely that led to energy saving over 286,500 therms, 50 percent open rates and 81 percent “Like” ratings from customers in less than four months.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas®) has successfully delivered energy savings and increased their digital engagement with customers through an artificial intelligence (AI) solution for gas customers from Bidgely. While traditional paper-based home energy reports (HERs) target high consumption residential customers, this partnership introduced a first-of-its-kind digital-only program to improve customer engagement and expand savings for medium consumption users.

Through patented AI techniques applied to smart meter data, SoCalGas customers received personalized appliance-level insights alerts that led to energy saving over 286,500 therms, equivalent to eliminating carbon emissions from more than 1,670,500 pounds of coal burned or 3,510 barrels of oil consumed. The program also achieved 50 percent open rates - double the utility industry norm - and 81 percent “Like” ratings on digital communications, showing how customers significantly engaged with, and enjoyed, their HER experience.

“AI and data-driven programs have the incredible ability to increase customer savings, engagement and satisfaction through Advanced Meters,” said Dr. Liza Legaspi, program manager at SoCalGas. “With the goal of expanding energy efficiency among average consumption customers through cost-effective digital channels, we used Bidgely’s solution to personalize our approach and better understand our customers’ needs and motivations.”

SoCalGas is the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serving 21.8 million consumers in more than 500 communities throughout Central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. The digital HER program is set to measure a full year’s savings and has so far delivered monthly home energy alerts and home comparison alerts to more than 405,000 customers, including personalized, behavioral energy efficiency recommendations. In less than four months, customer satisfaction and engagement with the Bidgely HER alert program demonstrated early and consistently positive results in significant, measurable savings.

“SoCalGas’s immediate success again debunks the myth that only high energy users can benefit from HER programs. The use of AI and digital-first programs to facilitate more inclusive services prove comprehensive and diverse customer savings are possible,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “The paradigm shift underway in home energy reporting, as evidenced with SoCalGas, shows how utilities can provide a superior level of service and a personalized energy experience to customers in ways that help them enhance overall business operations.”

For more information about SoCalGas’s energy savings and digital home energy report program with Bidgely, download the case study, Delivering Energy Efficiency to Medium Consumption Gas Customers here: go.bidgely.com/SoCalGas-CaseStudy

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.