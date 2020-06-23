Great Outdoor Living Spaces Offer Something for All Ages

BEATRICE, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As summer hits its stride, it’s a great time to update your outdoor living space and begin creating the yard of your dreams. From landscaping and water features, to plants and play spaces, the possibilities are nearly limitless.

According to professional landscape designer, Jane Waldrop, the elements that make up a dream yard are as unique as the homeowners themselves. For more than 30 years, she’s been helping her clients build dream yards of their own.

“Whether its main feature was a decked-out cooking area, a beautiful flower or water garden, an interactive play space or simple breathtaking views, each project reflected the owners’ personalities and how they chose to enjoy their life outdoors,” Waldrop said.

Exmark has partnered with Waldrop on Dream Yards, a new video series designed to give homeowners inspiring examples of yards done well. In the first episode of the series, Waldrop visits Knoxville, Tennessee residents, Andy and Courtney Herda.

The couple designed a landscape plan that not only compliments their beautiful French-style country home, but also caters to the active lifestyle they lead with their two children.

“Both kids love to swim in the pool, play on the playground, and run around pretty much everywhere,” Courtney Herda said. “The house is pretty much conducive to all of that.

“When it’s summertime, it’s a non-stop pool party,” Andy Herda added.

The family’s outdoor living space is designed to foster both togetherness and independence.

“Our outdoor living space is very much focused on family, togetherness and hosting, so we enjoy having all this finished space that people can spread out in,” Andy Herda said. “We can have a lot of people over here at a time and it never feels crowded.”

At any given time, they can have kids on the playground and kids in the pool, while the adults enjoy food and drinks, often while watching a movie, football game or other sports on the entertainment system.

“We can have a lot of different things going on at once, and everyone gets to do what they want, but we’re all outside hanging out together,” Courtney Herda said.

The Herda family works with a landscape professional to maintain the landscaping on their property and give it the professionally maintained appearance they expect.

“We have a very close relationship with our landscaper, Ian, and he’s been using Exmark equipment for as long as we’ve known him,” Andy Herda said. “It’s very important to us that our grass really match and compliment the house, so I want it looking perfect all the time.”

Visit Exmark.com/Backyard to watch the entire Dream Yards episode, along with tips to help you create the yard of your dreams.

