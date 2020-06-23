New Pacific Prime Report Explores the 2020 Global Insurance Landscape

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Prime, a global insurance and employee benefits brokerage, announced the launch of their latest State of Health Insurance Report. Back for its third edition, the report offers a comprehensive look at the International Private Medical Insurance (IPMI) landscape, serving as a one-stop resource for individuals and businesses alike.

The 2019-2020 State of Health Insurance Report combines research and insight from insurance provider representatives and Pacific Prime’s own industry experts to clearly explain the key trends and developments that are shaping the health insurance industry this year and for the years to come. Staying true to Pacific Prime’s motto of simplifying insurance, the complimentary report aims to help its readers gain an in-depth understanding through the following sections:

Changes and trends shaping the global health insurance industry

Regional health insurance trends across five continents

2019-2020 has been a volatile period for the insurance industry, with factors like the global COVID-19 pandemic having a significant impact. The coronavirus outbreak has affected industries the world over and is predicted to lead to a global recession. The report takes a closer look at the implications of COVID-19 on the health insurance sector and its clients, such as how a growing number of insurers are reviewing their offerings to make exceptions for the novel coronavirus, and how it will impact health insurance sales.

Other important changes to the global health insurance landscape include rising medical trend rates, increased spending in medical technology, a rise in chronic conditions, and increased awareness of mental health conditions.

As an employee benefits specialist, Pacific Prime’s report also examines the key trends and challenges and their implications for employers and employee benefits plans, as well as provides insightful considerations for employers.

To offer regional-specific insight into the state of health insurance, Pacific Prime has released several versions of the report for the most expat-popular locations around the world. Get your free-to-download copy of the Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Thailand, Dubai, and the UK reports on their respective websites.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Pacific Prime is a leading health insurance and employee benefits brokerage with 20 years of experience in the industry. The brokerage specializes in matching individuals, families, groups, and corporates with the ideal services and products for their needs, within their budget.

To find out more about Pacific Prime, contact their expert advisors or visit: https://www.pacificprime.com/.