Fourth GreenWise Market opens in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, GreenWise Market opened a fourth Florida location just north of Tampa in Odessa. It is located on State Road 54 at the Preserve Marketplace Shopping Center.

“We’re excited to share the GreenWise Market experience with a new community,” said Publix President Kevin Murphy. “As customers discover this unique experience, they’ll also find a relaxing atmosphere where they can share their love of good food with their family, friends and neighbors.”

GreenWise Market features foods for the health-conscious and gourmet foodies alike. The specialty, natural and organic store includes carefully curated local products and experience zones with simple names like

CARES — vitamins, nutritional supplements, natural soaps and shampoos, and more

CUTS — meats raised with no antibiotics or added hormones and sustainably-sourced seafood

EATS — made to order meals and grab and go foods like handcrafted gourmet sandwiches and freshly baked pizza

FINDS — a curated selection of wines and imported cheeses

POURS — a beverage area featuring locally roasted coffee, wine and beer on tap or other selections to enjoy while shopping or relaxing at the bar

Customers may also sign up for GreenWise Market REWARDS to receive personalized offers.

In addition to showcasing unique local products, each GreenWise Market location is home to a mural created by a local artist. The Odessa location features a mural by painter and sculptor Candace Knapp from Brandon. The painting of water ripples is inspired by Lithia Springs and incorporates vivid colors.

The first new-concept GreenWise Market opened in Tallahassee, Florida, in October 2018. Eight stores are now open, including the 25,147-square-foot Odessa location. A store in Nocatee (Ponte Vedra), Florida, is set to open Saturday. A location at Channelside in downtown Tampa has also been announced and is expected to open in 2021.

GreenWise Market is a banner owned and operated by Publix Super Markets Inc., a privately owned Fortune 100 company. Publix operates more than 1,200 grocery stores throughout seven states in the Southeast. For more information about GreenWise Market, visit greenwisemarket.com. For more information about Publix, visit corporate.publix.com.