Six Flags Announces New Mobile Food Ordering

Six Flags launches Mobile Food Ordering via the Six Flags App. Guests can avoid long lines and enjoy their favorite theme park food with minimal contact. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags launches Mobile Food Ordering via the Six Flags App. The process is quick, easy, and helps guests practice social distancing by reducing line wait times.

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced the biggest planned rollout of Mobile Food Ordering in the regional theme park space. As more Six Flags parks open with new safety guidelines in place, the program offers a minimal to no-contact process with the use of the Six Flags App.

“Social distancing is a key component of our operations. By utilizing Mobile Food Ordering, guests will spend significantly less time in food lines and more time enjoying their visit. More than 75% of our dining locations now offer this option, with more being added daily,” said Senior Vice President of In-Park Services Bonnie Sherman Weber. “We are thrilled to offer our guests the convenience of ordering their favorite theme park foods right from the palm of their hands.”

The Mobile Ordering process is quick, easy, and includes the following steps:

Guests download the Six Flags App, and choose Mobile Ordering;

Guests select a restaurant with the Mobile Ordering option;

They choose and customize their food selections, then pay electronically; and

The order is confirmed and guests are given instructions to pick up their order at the location.

All Season Dining Pass offers will be available via the App, and Membership discounts will be automatically applied at checkout. Guests can track their order and receive real-time notification when the order is ready.

Six Flags Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise all season long. Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite levels are available featuring all the perks of a Season Pass plus other benefits including admission to all Six Flags branded theme and waterparks, preferred parking, and points that can be redeemed for free food, merchandise, and special experiences. Visit the Membership Sales Center or go online to sixflags.com for more information and to sign up today.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 58 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

