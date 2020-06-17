AMSA and Sunovion Team Up For Second Year of Neuroscience Peer Teaching Program While Transitioning to Remote Learning Experience

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (AMSA) and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) today announced completion of the second year of a program to help students understand Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) life science career paths within a pharmaceutical company and foster a deeper knowledge of neuroscience. Six AMSA upper school level students, five seniors and one junior, were selected as a team to participate in this collaborative project with Sunovion for their school’s Capstone Project. Due to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts response to COVID-19 and schools moving to remote learning for the remainder of the 2020 school year, Sunovion and AMSA worked together to adjust and transition the program to a virtual experience.

The high school student team developed a lesson plan about the central and peripheral nervous systems that they successfully taught seventh grade students at AMSA via a video classroom, with the goal to enhance and complement their existing biology class curriculum. This material was developed in consultation with a cross-functional team from Sunovion with a range of expertise.

“Our goal at AMSA is to create an atmosphere of celebration of knowledge where children of diverse backgrounds and abilities excel, especially in math, science and technology, and we empower them to succeed in the workplace in our modern high-tech world. The partnership between AMSA and Sunovion was what AMSA founders envisioned in our charter with the State, when they located the school in Marlborough for close proximity to a growing innovation ecosystem. AMSA is proud of this program, which has leveraged access to Sunovion’s in-depth expertise to enhance our science education. We thank the Sunovion team for their positive impact and inspiring our students,” said Ellen Linzey, Executive Director, AMSA.

“This important program with AMSA reinforces our commitment to advancing the next generation of innovators and leaders and we appreciate the continued collaboration with administrators and faculty. We were impressed by the students and their ability to absorb and convey complex neurobiology information to their peers in an accessible way. They adapted to a remote peer teaching environment this year with great effectiveness and success,” said Ken Koblan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, who serves as Sunovion’s executive sponsor of the program with AMSA.

The student teachers were honored during a virtual ceremony on May 13, 2020 as they look forward to the next chapters in their academic careers and consider pursuing further learning in healthcare, the life sciences, or neurobiology. Seniors were provided with certificates and scholarships upon completion of their Capstone Project. The program was initiated in 2019 through the collaboration of Mark Vital, Community Outreach Manager, AMSA and Wendy Scoppa, Senior Manager, Community Relations, Sunovion. A video of the ceremony and project can be viewed here.

About Advanced Math & Science Academy (AMSA)

Ranked as the #4 public high school in Massachusetts by U.S. News & World Report, The Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (AMSA) was chartered by the Massachusetts Department of Education in February 2004 and opened in September 2005. AMSA’s teaching model is centered on rigorous college-oriented education for all students. AMSA’s teaching philosophy involves starting challenging abstract learning, typically expected for high school students, early in the middle school grades. AMSA creates an atmosphere of celebration of knowledge where children of all backgrounds and abilities excel in all subjects, especially in math, science and technology, empowering them to succeed in the workplace in our modern, high-tech world. AMSA's core values are collective and individual values: Model Integrity, Pursue Your Excellence and Foster Community. Learn more about AMSA at www.amsacs.org and join AMSA on social media at www.amsacs.org/social.

About Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion)

Sunovion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the innovative application of science and medicine to help people with serious medical conditions. Sunovion’s vision is to lead the way to a healthier world. The company’s spirit of innovation is driven by the conviction that scientific excellence paired with meaningful advocacy and relevant education can improve lives. With patients at the center of everything it does, Sunovion has charted new paths to life-transforming treatments that reflect ongoing investments in research and development and an unwavering commitment to support people with psychiatric, neurological and respiratory conditions. Headquartered in Marlborough, Mass., Sunovion is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Europe Ltd., based in London, England, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., based in Mississauga, Ontario, are wholly-owned direct subsidiaries of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Additional information can be found on the company’s web sites: www.sunovion.com, www.sunovion.eu and www.sunovion.ca. Connect with Sunovion on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.