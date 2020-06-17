Nautilus, Inc. Pumps Up Bowflex SelectTech Line with Adjustable 2080 Barbell and Curl Bar

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS), the innovation leader in home fitness for over 30 years, announced the new Bowflex SelectTech® adjustable 2080 barbell and curl bar system to meet the continued demand for versatile, compact fitness products that provide a total body workout.

“We continue our steadfast mission to bring high quality, affordable new fitness options to help our customers achieve success at home,” said Jim Barr CEO of Nautilus, Inc. “Our new barbell and curl bar system takes a popular and effective strength training product, and makes it even better with adjustable weight settings and an innovative, compact and beautiful design.”

The Bowflex SelectTech 2080 barbell and curl bar is priced at $549, and offers 7 incremental weights – ranging from 20 to 80 pounds – in a space-efficient design. In addition, both bars are upgradeable to a total of 120 pounds. A selector dial allows users to rapidly change weights and easily switch from one exercise to the next.

Engineered for quick, dynamic movements, 2080 users can perform a wide variety of full body strength exercises including curls, triceps extensions, dead lifts, clean and press, glute bridges, and squats lunges. It’s ideal for consumers who want to expand their strength training options at home and are looking for a back up to the gym.

“We are delighted to launch this product at a time when it can be of most help to consumers who are continuing to adjust to their new normal in fitness routines and developing new at-home workout habits,” Barr added.

In fact, during an April 2020 survey in the U.S. from Statista, 21% of respondents stated that they would not feel comfortable going back to the gym or exercise classes for the next six months at least; 41% said they don’t know when they would.

The versatility of workouts and focused strength training afforded by a barbell and curl bar system are also contributing to weight lifting’s gain in popularity. For example, “Training with Free Weights” – including barbells – debuted at No. 4 on the ACSM’s Top 10 Fitness trends for 2020.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar

The Bowflex 2080 includes the following features:

The space-efficient design eliminates multiple weights and provides users with two bars in one system.

Users can choose from the following weight options: 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, or 80 pounds to gradually increase strength at their own pace, or to accommodate multiple in-home users.

A rotating dial that allows users to quickly and easily select their desired weight.

A library of 14 trainer-led videos with follow along instruction, techniques and workouts for both advanced and entry level are available on the Bowflex YouTube channel.

The Bowflex SelectTech 2080 dual-bar system is priced at $549. A 40-pound add-on weight set, and a weight stand are priced at $149 and $199, respectively. All SelectTech 2080 system products are available for purchase on Bowflex.com.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is a global technology-driven fitness solutions company that believes everyone deserves a fit and healthy life. With a brand portfolio including Bowflex®, Nautilus®, Octane Fitness® and Schwinn®, Nautilus, Inc. develops innovative products to support healthy living through direct and retail channels as well as in commercial channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.