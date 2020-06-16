FogHorn Empowers Organizations to Monitor Worker Health & Improve Safety with Edge AI and Streaming Video Analytics

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced the availability of their Lightning™ Health & Safety Solutions to improve the safety of workplaces and help mitigate the spread of contagious illnesses, as businesses and institutions across the globe get back to work in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lightning Solutions, a new product line from FogHorn, are out-of-the-box packages of FogHorn’s award-winning Lightning Edge AI platform, preconfigured with use-case specific machine learning models and visualization dashboards. Out-of-the-box solutions allow organizations to rapidly deploy edge intelligence and AI and immediately derive insights to common problems.

“In the current environment, health and safety auditing has become pivotal for every organization to ensure the well-being of its workforce. This unprecedented scale of ubiquitous monitoring will become the new normal and shall only be achieved via an automated and fool-proof solution,” said Neil Shah, Vice President of Research at Counterpoint Research. “FogHorn’s Lightning Health & Safety solution uses real-time edge analytics to solve this exact conundrum for institutions. The solution’s AI capabilities transform live streams from video cameras or other sensor-filled endpoints into highly automated real-time alerts and actionable insights. The solution seamlessly automates the entire process for health, safety, and hazard detection, ensuring the workforces’ well-being.”

The risk to organizations expands beyond the immediacy of COVID-19. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration estimates that businesses pay almost $1 billion per week in direct workers' compensation costs, which doesn’t include indirect costs, such as lost productivity, implementation of corrective measures or training replacement employees. With this hefty associated cost, organizations are seeking ways to proactively monitor their workforce for signs of illness and ensure safety and health standards are being followed.

Currently, health and safety monitoring has been a largely manual task and technology solutions address only specific use cases, such as temperature monitoring. But, the challenge for organizations to ensure workplace safety and reduce health risks requires an enterprise-wide solution that automates monitoring through video and other sensors and spans multiple use cases.

The FogHorn Lightning Health & Safety Solution suite includes a range of out-of-the-box solutions that can be used individually or together to create a comprehensive system. An enterprise edition of the solutions is also available that can include further customizations, data science and integrations with customer’s existing IT systems, video management software, and access control systems.

Solutions include:

Health Monitoring: elevated temperature detection, cough detection, hand washing monitoring, social distancing monitoring, and mask / facial covering detection

Safety Monitoring: personal protective equipment, including hard hats, footwear, eyewear, vests, and boots

Hazard Detection: custom solution engagements are also available including crane and falling debris warnings, leak detection and spill hazards

Monitor On-Site Health and Safety Conditions with Streaming Video, Audio Analytics

Leveraging streaming video analytics and sensor fusion, Lightning Health & Safety Solutions automates monitoring, derives real-time insights and generates alerts when policy violations occur, or unsafe health conditions are detected. Audio streams and video and thermal cameras collect information and send data to the Lightning solutions. Lightning publishes real-time SMS or email alerts of any compliance violations and those insights are also shown on a dashboard that can be deployed at building entry points, employee break rooms, near production lines and in management consoles that safety and compliance staff can access using any web browser. Organizations can select the solutions they need today and add others in the future seamlessly.

Businesses such as distribution centers and food processing and educational and government institutions must all ensure that staff and visitors are following appropriate guidelines, such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands properly. To date, monitoring has not been available or is conducted by supervisors or staff observing adherence to practices and through posted reminders. To scale these practices, organizations can use IoT sensor data that can alert them if someone is not in compliance or serve as a reminder to reinforce best practices.

For industrial organizations, ensuring safety also includes ensuring use of protective gear, such as safety goggles, reflective vests, hard hats and more. The Lightning Health & Safety Solutions can also be customized to detect potential environmental safety hazards, such as falling objects and trip hazards. By automating the monitoring process, organizations can scale detection of PPE for long term increases in worker safety and compliance.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way organizations view health and safety,” said David C. King, CEO, FogHorn. “By proactively monitoring worker temperatures, coughs and social distancing, organizations can mitigate the impact of future outbreaks of any sickness in the workplace. As well, organizations can protect the monitored employee data with FogHorn’s streaming analytics at the edge, as all images, videos and other data are processed in real-time, by not transmitting the data off-site or to the cloud.”

Availability

The Lightning Health & Safety Solutions are available now. To learn more about the solutions, pricing and enterprise customization opportunities, register for the upcoming webinar with environmental, health, and safety research firm, Verdantix, or visit https://foghorn.io/edge-ai-solutions/.

About FogHorn

FogHorn is a leading developer of edge AI software for industrial and commercial IoT application solutions. FogHorn’s software platform brings the power of advanced analytics and machine learning to the on-premises edge environment enabling a new class of applications for advanced monitoring and diagnostics, machine performance optimization, proactive maintenance and operational intelligence use cases. FogHorn’s technology is ideally suited for OEMs, systems integrators and end customers in manufacturing, power and water, oil and gas, renewable energy, mining, transportation, healthcare, retail, as well as smart grid, smart city, smart building and connected vehicle applications.

