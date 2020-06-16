Never stop cycling with the new Edge® 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computers from Garmin®

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus, its latest GPS bike computers that include state of the art navigation, performance insights and safety and tracking features. Engineered for cyclists, by cyclists, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus will not only track a ride, but monitor stats, provide training guidance and more. Ideal for riding no matter the weather conditions, the Edge 130 Plus features a button design and a 1.8-inch display that’s sharp and easy to read, whereas the Edge 1030 Plus offers a 3.5-inch touchscreen display that is quick and responsive – even when wet or used with gloves.

“Big or small, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus cycling computers are full of features for every type of rider – from the entry-level cyclist, to the adventurers and competitors,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Boasting a combination of performance, navigation, awareness and connectivity features, these new GPS cycling computers make it easy for all riders to take their adventure to the next level.”

Designed for year-round riding, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus allow cyclists to sync indoor and outdoor workouts automatically from Garmin Connect™ or other training apps, including TrainingPeaks® and TrainerRoad, right to their device. During a ride, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus use vital data to provide dynamic performance insights, including VO2 max and heart rate1, while the ClimbPro feature lets riders see the remaining ascent and grade for each of their climbs when following a route or course. Whether commuting to work or out riding with friends, built-in safety and tracking features include incident detection, assistance and LiveTrack to let loved ones follow a cyclists’ real-time location and view their entire preplanned course to see where they’re headed.2

With features specific to each model, the new Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus deliver easy-to-follow navigation as well as key metrics and insight to every rider. Each cycling computer is built with purpose in both form and function to help cyclists make every ride count.

Edge 130 Plus

Stay on track with the Edge 130 Plus. GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellites, plus a built-in altimeter provide greater coverage and more accurate ride data so cyclists know how far, fast and high they ride. Before heading out, riders can plan and download their routes using the Course Creator in Garmin Connect, which uses Trendline™ popularity routing to provide riders with the best road, mountain or gravel routes that are aggregated from those most traveled by fellow cyclists. While riding, easy-to-read course prompts and a breadcrumb map let cyclists see where they’ve been and where they’re going. At the end of a ride, it will even direct users back to their starting location.

To help cyclists boost their performance, the Edge 130 Plus provides insights such as VO2 max, heart rate, heart rate zones and calories burned.1 For riders searching for their next adventure, the Edge 130 Plus will keep track of detailed mountain biking metrics, including jump count, jump distance and hang time so they can relive every heart-racing run.

Smart connectivity features mean cyclists won’t have to reach for their phone when using the Edge 130 Plus. Text messages will appear on the device screen so cyclists can view them at a glance and keep on riding. A weather page will display current and forecasted conditions, as well as weather alerts to help keep users from getting stuck in a downpour. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the Edge 130 Plus automatically uploads rides to the Garmin Connect online fitness community and is customizable by downloading configurable data fields from the Connect IQ™ store. The Edge 130 Plus features up to 12 hours of battery life while using GPS and up to 10 hours when using two sensors.

Edge 1030 Plus

Get ready for any ride, from remote gravel trails to epic climbs, with the Edge 1030 Plus. Preloaded Garmin Cycle Maps have wider coverage than ever before across the United States and Europe and include turn-by-turn navigation and alerts that notify riders of sharp curves ahead. Cyclists can create new rides and courses right on their device or use Trendline popularity routing to find routes based on billions of miles of ride data that other users have uploaded. For riders using platforms like Strava and Komoot, they can create courses and seamlessly sync them to their device. While out for a ride, cyclists can now pause route guidance and off course notifications if they choose to explore off the beaten path. When they’re ready to get back on track, the Edge 1030 Plus will guide cyclists back to the route or back to where they originally started their ride. Using the preloaded Trailforks app, riders can view trail details from more than 80 countries right on the device. When stopped mid-ride, Forksight mode automatically displays upcoming forks in the trail and shows riders where they are within a trail network.

Cyclists using the Edge 1030 Plus can easily track their VO2 max, recovery time, training load, training focus and more to see how their body is responding to their efforts.1 They will even get daily workout suggestions based on their current training load and VO2 max. The Edge 1030 Plus lets riders see how their body is holding up in different environments with heat and altitude acclimation2 and receive in-ride notifications when it’s time to refuel or rehydrate. In addition to jump count, jump distance and hang time, other mountain bike features include Grit, which rates the difficulty of a ride using GPS, elevation and accelerometer data, and Flow, which measures how smoothly a cyclist descends a trail.

Cyclists can ride in just moments, instead of wasting time configuring settings after powering the Edge 1030 Plus on for the first time. Riders will now get prepopulated custom ride profiles based on their previous Edge settings, while new users will automatically receive the most popular set-ups from other users based on their sensors and ride types. What’s more, the Edge 1030 Plus easily pairs with a Tacx® indoor trainer so cyclists can ride whenever they want.3 Safety and smart features let cyclists stay connected while out for a ride.2 In addition to receiving smart notifications and automatically uploading rides to Garmin Connect, the Edge 1030 Plus can be paired with an inReach® device so users can view and reply to messages, share trip data and trigger interactive SOS alerts with an inReach subscription.4 Additional safety features include group messaging and tracking to let cyclists stay in touch when they get separated from the pack.2 The Edge 1030 Plus features up to 24 hours of battery life while using GPS, multiple paired sensors and connected features, including LiveTrack. Cyclists will see double the battery life when using the optional Garmin Charge™ power pack.

For added confidence while riding, the Edge 130 Plus and Edge 1030 Plus are compatible with the Varia™ line of cycling awareness devices, including the new RVR315 and RTL515 so riders can see and be seen. Using the new Time Trial/Tri Bar Mount makes it easy for time trialists and triathletes to attach their Edge cycling computer and quarter-turn accessories to TT bars. Available now, the Edge 130 Plus ranges in price from $199.99 to $249.99, while the Edge 1030 Plus ranges in price from $599.99 to $699.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Other Garmin fitness brands include Tacx – a market leader and manufacturer of indoor bike trainers, accessories and indoor training software and applications. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garminfit, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garminfitness or youtube.com/garmin.

1 When paired with compatible sensors 2 When paired with a compatible smartphone; see Garmin.com/ble. For safety and tracking features requirements and limitations, see Garmin.com/safety 3 Available on the Edge 1030 Plus with support coming soon to the Edge 130 Plus 4 An inReach subscription plan is required to access the 100% global Iridium® satellite network and enable features, including live tracking, messaging and SOS. Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of satellite communications devices. It is the responsibility of the user to know and follow all applicable laws in the jurisdictions where the device is intended to be used.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, Edge, Tacx and inReach are registered trademarks and Garmin Connect, Trendline and Garmin Charge are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

TrainingPeaks® is a registered trademark of Peaksware, LLC.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2019, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Category: Sports & Fitness