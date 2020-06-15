Oklo Announces Historic Acceptance of Combined License Application

Oklo co-founders Jacob DeWitte and Caroline Cochran describe the Aurora powerhouse. Oklo is the first advance fission company to gain acceptance for its combined license application. (Video: Pike Productions)

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oklo Inc. (Oklo) announces its combined license application, the first for an advanced fission technology, has been accepted by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The historic acceptance of Oklo’s application signifies a breakthrough in the commercialization of carbon-free advanced fission technologies. The modernized application structure that Oklo has pioneered sets a solid example for future advanced fission applications.

Oklo’s CEO and co-founder, Jacob DeWitte, said the acceptance is a great indicator that the NRC is prepared to license advanced fission technologies like the Aurora. The Aurora powerhouse utilizes advanced fission to generate 1.5 megawatts of clean power.

“Advanced reactors are an important tool for climate change, and we are proud to be the first to submit a full license application and the first to have it accepted,” said Oklo’s CEO and co-founder, Jacob DeWitte. “As a start-up, Oklo is persistently driving innovation by doing things differently. We are setting a different paradigm by challenging the current system, while getting feedback, iterating, and ultimately getting approval on things that traditionally have not been done before,” added DeWitte.

“Advanced fission is a real solution to meeting increasing energy demands while alleviating climate change,” said Oklo’s Director of Licensing, Alex Renner. “We trust that the NRC can successfully license an inherently safe reactor that is capable of protecting our health and the environment,” added Renner. Oklo is the first company to submit a combined license application of any type since 2009 per the NRC website and the company’s accepted application will serve as a critical precedent for future advanced fission license submittals.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo is a California-based company developing clean energy plants to provide emission-free, reliable, and affordable energy using advanced fission. Oklo’s first product is the Aurora, which produces 1.5MW of electric power and can save 1,000,000 tons of carbon emissions over the fossil fuel alternative during its operation. The Aurora can produce clean energy for decades without needing to refuel, and also has the capability to turn nuclear waste into clean energy.

Oklo received a Site Use Permit from the U.S Department of Energy, demonstrated fabrication of its fuel, gained access to recovered used fuel from the Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first accepted advanced fission license application.