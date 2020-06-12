 SmartBrief Launches New Consumer Publication with The Culinary Institute of America

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on a partnership that began in 2007 with ProChef SmartBrief, designed for industry professionals, SmartBrief is again taking its digital media capabilities and combining them with the expertise and knowledge of The Culinary Institute of America to launch The Friday Feed, the duo’s first newsletter designed for food enthusiasts and home chefs. The first six launch issues will be sent to an audience of nearly 1 million email subscribers.

The Friday Feed will highlight the most relevant food news, trends, insights and recipes, including content from SmartBrief editors as well as The CIA, the world's premier culinary college, bringing savvy culinary consumers deeper into the world of food.

“Home cooks have always been close to our hearts here at CIA. Our long-running food enthusiast classes, boot camps and DISH online membership community have helped hundreds of thousands of people enhance their cooking skills,” said Mark Erickson, provost of The CIA. “With more people cooking at home, there has never been a better time to team with SmartBrief to deliver the latest food and restaurant news and inspiration to the broader public.”

The Friday Feed will launch to food enthusiasts and high-level business professionals selected from The CIA’s consumer courses, programs and events, as well as millions of high-value food-enthusiast business professionals who subscribe to SmartBrief. This valuable demographic is enthusiastic and passionate about their hobbies and interests.

“We’ve enjoyed a long relationship with The CIA and are excited to launch this new consumer-focused newsletter with them,” said Rick Stamberger, CEO of SmartBrief. “SmartBrief is leveraging its unique curation platform to help consumers find information that’s entertaining, fun and enjoyable.”

Sign up to receive The Friday Feed.

About SmartBrief

Serving nearly 6 million senior executives, thought leaders and industry professionals, SmartBrief is the leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and information by industry. By combining technology and editorial expertise, SmartBrief searches thousands of sources daily to deliver the most relevant industry news in partnership with leading trade associations, professional societies, nonprofits and corporate entities. SmartBrief is a subsidiary of Future Plc.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore.