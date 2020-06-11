Wellsheet Raises Series A Funding for Healthcare Workflow Platform to Reduce Time in the EHR and Physician Burnout

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellsheet Inc., the company transforming the Electronic Health Record (EHR) experience and helping health systems enable COVID-19 related workflows, announced today their Series A Funding of $3.8M. The round was led by SpringTide Investments, with BioAdvance and Newark Venture Partners joining the round. Wellsheet had earlier raised $2.2M from angels and seed-stage funds, including Real Life Innovations who led it’s first seed round in 2017, bringing the total funds raised to date to $6M. Wellsheet generates recurring subscription revenue through a Software as a Service (SaaS) model serving health systems. Its customers include over 40 hospitals to date.

“Wellsheet is pleased to announce our Series A Funding, from top investors, including SpringTide Investments, who recognized Wellsheet’s customer traction around our transformative EHR transformation platform. We also welcome healthcare executives Dr. John Glaser and Dr. Georgia Papathomas to our Board of Directors, ” said Craig Limoli, CEO, founder, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wellsheet. “The new funds will be used for expanding our engineering and go-to-market teams and extending the Wellsheet platform to enable cross-platform offerings and support health systems as they transition to new care models.”

Georgia Papathomas, PhD, has more than 40 years of experience in the technology and healthcare industries. Dr. Papathomas was senior vice president and global head of data sciences at Johnson & Johnson, CIO of Janssen Pharmaceuticals, CIO of Boehringer Ingelheim and CTO of EMEA at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and is an advisor at SpringTide Investments. "I am very happy to join the Wellsheet team to help healthcare providers realize the vision of long-promised capabilities to improve the physician experience with EHRs, and improve patient care using intuitive AI-based platforms. Giving physicians back time to practice medicine is critical to the well-being of our clinicians, patients and healthcare systems."

John Glaser, PhD led major healthcare transformations aimed at improving the quality of patient care as CIO of Partners Healthcare and CIO of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He was also CEO of Siemens Health Services and Executive Senior Advisor at Cerner. “Wellsheet is integrated directly into the EHR and delivers a thoughtful redesign of workflows designed with doctors in mind to ensure that each clinician is able to quickly and easily extract customized, actionable patient data, receive immediate alerts, and make quality-based treatment decisions” said Dr. John Glaser, Wellsheet Board Director. “The response from clinicians to Wellsheet is game-changing as the need to reduce the EHR burden on physicians has become a top priority for healthcare providers.”

Wellsheet’s predictive clinical workflow platform pulls data from the EHR, prioritizes clinical content through specialized machine learning algorithms, and optimizes the provider workflow, anticipating the needs of the doctor to help facilitate a more effortless episode of care. It assembles the right information in an intuitive workflow that allows doctors and nurses to arrive at the right clinical insights. Having this layer on top of the EHR gives clinicians the ability to take action in real-time without having to compromise the provider-patient interaction.

Ease of implementation

Traditional implementation timelines to integrate new technology with the EHR are usually prolonged, cumbersome and costly affairs. Wellsheet uses the Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) application programming interfaces (APIs), and can pull and prioritize key patient data from multiple data sources for an accelerated implementation and deployment timeline. It also extends the experience to any web browser and any device, such as a tablet or mobile phone, with the same fidelity, and look and feel, across different environments. This is a huge plus for clinicians working across various sites of service in the same facility, or across different EHRs between facilities and different health systems.

About Wellsheet

Wellsheet's predictive clinical workflow platform uses the FHIR API standards to work within an existing EHR to surface the most relevant content for physicians in a view that is contextualized and prioritized for their needs. Its AI-powered workflow is intuitive and integrated with the leading EHRs to reduce a physician's time in the EHR, lessening physician burnout and improving the quality of patient care. Wellsheet's SaaS-based offering is deployed in large healthcare providers.