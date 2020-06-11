Haus Raises $15.75M Series A Led By BlueRun Ventures

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haus Services, Inc., a real estate co-investor offering liquidity and affordability to homeowners, announced today it has closed a $15.75M Series A funding round led by noted fintech investor BlueRun Ventures, joined by Assurant Growth Investing, Leap Global Partners, Correlation Ventures, and H.Barton Asset Management. Existing investors Expa, Montage Ventures, and RIT Capital also participated. The financing will be used to fund Haus’s growth to meet the demand of cash-strapped homeowners seeking to reduce their payments and tap home equity.

With this new investment, Jonathan Ebinger of BlueRun Ventures will join Haus’s board of directors.

“Haus has taken an entirely new approach at how home financing can work, and they’re using it to create more flexibility for homeowners,” said Jonathan Ebinger, BlueRun Ventures General Partner. “To be able to partner with a team that’s redefining the way people own homes, offering liquidity and making ownership more manageable - especially when it’s become unmanageable for so many - is very exciting for us.”

The company’s co-investing platform presents an entirely new way to own a home. Haus invests alongside the owner, and in exchange, homeowners get instant access to their equity and discounted monthly payments. When owners partner with Haus, a customized dashboard tracks the value of their property and allows them to buy more equity anytime or cash out, with funds delivered in days.

“Since we launched our platform last July, the team has been united in our mission to bring flexibility and savings to homeowners with instant access to their equity and lower monthly payments,” said Jonathan McNulty, CEO of Haus. “With what’s happening right now due to COVID-19, people are struggling more than ever. Many have lost their jobs, they’re using up their savings to make their payments. Haus makes the trials of owning a home easier to navigate, and we’re happy that with this investment, we’ll be able to offer relief to additional owners through these uncertain times.” According to McNulty, the new funding round will enable Haus to partner with even more homeowners throughout California, Washington and Oregon.

About Haus

Haus is a technology company providing a more flexible and affordable way to own and manage your largest asset, your home. Rather than lending money like a bank, Haus invests with owners in their homes. This co-investment model offers homeowners real-time access to equity and lower monthly payments, compared to traditional mortgages. Haus is headquartered in California. For more information on Haus, please visit haus.com.