UHSM Health Share Teams up With the Orange County Soccer Club to Donate Game Tickets to Children and Families

IRVINE, Calif. & NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) – a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values – today announced a partnership with Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC), a USL professional soccer team, to launch its latest initiative, the OCSC Community Corner. The OCSC Community Corner, supported by UHSM, is a season-long outreach program that provides nonprofit organizations tickets to every OCSC regular season home game to share with the children and families they serve.

“We’re looking forward to bringing families together at OCSC games through this new program. As an Orange County native, I am delighted to help other local nonprofit establishments give back to our incredible community,” said Christopher Jin, president of UHSM. “At UHSM, our mission is to unite a community of believers to help promote healthy lifestyles and overall wellbeing, and our partnership with OCSC reflects that commitment to a new kind of health care.”

The program is supported through the OCSC Community Foundation, the official charitable arm of the Orange County Soccer Club, and UHSM, a nonprofit health sharing program that is transforming the experience and relationship its members have with health care.

“Our Community Foundation uses soccer as a vehicle to promote health and wellness, support and empower our youth, foster an inclusive environment, and unify our local community. UHSM is the perfect partner to help us accomplish those goals through its support of the Community Corner,” said Jeff Garner, president of business relations at Orange County Soccer Club. “The OCSC Community Corner is something many families can look forward to in the near future.”

In addition to the OCSC partnership, UHSM has recently launched several other community initiatives across the country. UHSM also supports Cornbread Hustle, a staffing agency dedicated to second chances, to provide free disinfection to Dallas, Texas area churches and safeguard essential work areas. UHSM also offers UHSM Telehealth for Essential Businesses to all church staff and their families, adding an extra layer of security with on-demand health care. This program is also being used by other essential organizations, including Orange County’s Second Harvest Food Bank. Should any essential organization staffer in the program show symptoms of COVID-19, UHSM Telehealth providers can triage each case, order COVID-19 tests and usher patients through quarantine if needed. Plus, daily COVID-19 surveys and temperature check logging are done to monitor and safeguard these organizations.

UHSM has committed to awarding more than 100 tickets to each OCSC home game over the next three years, or more than 5,000 total, so that fans can experience the healthy family fun each and every Orange County Soccer Club game offers. All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in the Orange County, Calif. area are encouraged to apply for tickets to the OCSC Community Corner through this new program by visiting https://www.uhsm.com/community.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM (Unite Health Share Ministries) is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing. Christian health care is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and UHSM stands alone as the only health share that offers members access to true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network. UHSM members also have access to nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists through the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers simple, fair, and friendly health care programs to its members. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY SOCCER CLUB

Orange County Soccer Club is Orange County’s only professional soccer team that is part of the United Soccer League (USL) the fastest-growing Division II professional soccer league in the world. The USL is comprised of 35 teams across the United States. The team plays its home games at the Orange County Great Park’s Championship Soccer Stadium located in Irvine, CA. Nestled in the heart of the Great Park, Championship Soccer Stadium has a capacity of more than 5,000 for Orange County SC matches. Orange County SC was one of 12 founding members of the USL during its inaugural 2011 season. The preceding club, Orange County Blues, won the 2015 Western Conference Regular Season Championship and reached the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the USL Playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Team owner and Chief Investment Officer of LARO Properties, James Keston, purchased and re-branded the team in 2017. Keston, who actively oversees all operations of the team, is dedicated to providing a pathway to professional soccer and a world-class soccer organization that focuses on the fans, players, and youth clubs of Orange County. In December 2019 Orange County SC entered into a strategic partnership with Rangers FC from the Scottish Premier League. For more information about Orange County Soccer Club and to experience professional soccer in the OC visit: http://www.orangecountysoccer.com. For more information about the United Soccer League visit: http://www.uslsoccer.com