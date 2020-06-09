 Utilities Strengthen Engagement with Small-Medium Business and Commercial Customers Using Artificial Intelligence Solution from Bidgely

The Bidgely Small-Medium Business Solution expands the company’s robust customer experience expertise for residential customers to the SMB market - creating new opportunities for utilities to tailor programs, incentives and products/services to these commercial customers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today introduced a new UtilityAI™ platform solution for small and medium-sized business (SMB) and commercial customers, which uses applied artificial intelligence (AI) to boost customer satisfaction and enhance the digital experience with utilities for businesses. According to a recent Accenture report, active customer engagement among SMBs is driving the increased adoption of new energy-related products and services. By creating personalized energy insights for businesses, the Bidgley SMB and Commercial Solution expands the company’s robust customer experience expertise for residential customers to the business sector - creating new opportunities for utilities to tailor programs, incentives and products/services to these commercial customers.

“The noteworthy digital engagement results we have delivered together with our global utility partners in the residential space has seen them desire us to expand this personalized energy experience to business customers,” said Gautam Aggarwal, CMO of Bidgely. “As businesses begin to come back online post-shutdowns, utilities recognize the importance of engaging with these customers in ways that ultimately help them make smarter energy decisions to improve their bottom line. In fact, two large IOUs in North America have recently signed on to increase engagement with their business customers and are working with us to build a personalized digital experience for them.”

The Bidgely SMB and Commercial Solution delivers actionable insights for each individual business customer in a service territory by utilizing patented AI and machine learning technology to understand customers across 100+ attributes from meter data alone. Through these personalized energy profiles of a business, business customers can for the first time see their consumption patterns broken down by appliance and understand how time of use affects their energy bill. Key features of the Bidgely SMB and Commercial Solution include:

Bill Breakdown - reduces high bill shock by providing a detailed breakdown of major appliances like HVAC systems, energy charges by peak time of use (kWh), demand charges (kW) and other charges (fees, taxes, credits, service charges, etc.); enables bill comparison to identify abnormal increases or decreases in usage; and reduces high bill calls with similar results as seen with residential customers - a 50% reduction.

- reduces high bill shock by providing a detailed breakdown of major appliances like HVAC systems, energy charges by peak time of use (kWh), demand charges (kW) and other charges (fees, taxes, credits, service charges, etc.); enables bill comparison to identify abnormal increases or decreases in usage; and reduces high bill calls with similar results as seen with residential customers - a 50% reduction. Activity Map by Appliance - explores usage during non-operating hours and on-peak usage, allowing businesses to identify energy efficiency opportunities; shows how usage impacts costs at different times of the day.

- explores usage during non-operating hours and on-peak usage, allowing businesses to identify energy efficiency opportunities; shows how usage impacts costs at different times of the day. Rate Comparison & Optimization - ensures businesses are on the most cost-effective rate based on their historical usage and opportunities to shift load; shows additional cost savings that can be achieved through recommended energy efficiency programs.

Through enhanced customer intelligence for businesses, utilities can also realize benefits to their marketplace and customer care operations. For instance, tailored energy products and services, such as distributed energy resources (DERs) and battery solutions, can generate new marketplace revenue for utilities. Utility call center representatives can also be better equipped to quickly resolve high bills calls through greater insights into energy usage at the customer’s business.

Register to learn more about AI solutions for SMB and commercial customers at the upcoming webinar “AI-Driven Hyper-Personalization for Small Medium Businesses,” happening June 30th at 11am Pacific time: https://go.bidgely.com/SMB-Solutions-Webinar.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.